Mae Pierce had a big night on the pitch scoring four goals to lead the Rome High girls’ soccer team to victory.
The Lady Wolves won their second straight shutout with an 8-0 win against Region 7-5A foe Cass on the road Friday night.
Allyson Harris scored three goals for the Lady Wolves (4-2, 2-0 7-5A), Joey Kunczewski had one goal and three assists, Janet Hartman had two assists, and Ashley Marin had one assist. Goalkeepers Michele Monzalvo and Grace Buck had three saves and two saves, respectively.
Rome will host East Paulding on Monday at Barron Stadium in more region action.
Model girls 3, Gordon Central 2
Lauren Akemon scored all of the Model girls’ soccer team’s goals Friday night in a 3-2 win against Region 7-AA opponent Gordon Central in Shannon.
Ashley Vicente had two assists for the Lady Devils (4-1, 3-0 7-AA), SG Owens had one assist, and Emma Couch had three saves in goal.
Model will face Pepperell on Wednesday at home in another region matchup.
TENNIS
Rockmart boys 3, Rome 2
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team eked out a 3-2 win against Rome High on Friday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to improve its record to 4-1.
Jonathan Crowe won 6-1, 6-1 in singles play, and the Jackets swept the Wolves in doubles. Thomas Vest and Nathan Barrett teamed up to win 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Kaleb Shelton and Mark Blalock won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Jackets will next host Pepperell on Wednesday in Region 7-AA action.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 4, Coosa 1
Sydni Hazelwood scored a hat trick Thursday to carry the Pepperell girls’ soccer team to a 4-1 win against Coosa on the road in Region 7-AA play.
Asnley Davenport added a goal and an assist for the Lady Dragons (2-0, 1-0 7-AA), Merleni Perez and Madeline Silver each had an assist, and Trista Ely had three saves in goal.
Perez also stood out on defense for Pepperell, finishing with 10 tackles, four clears and four interceptions.
The Lady Dragons will host Armuchee on Friday.
Coosa boys 7, Pepperell 2
Jorge Lopez and Brady Williams each scored three goals Thursday to help the Coosa boys’ soccer team win a 7-2 Region 7-AA game against Pepperell at home.
Williams and Jorge Hererra each had two assists, Lopez and Gavyn Williams each added an assist, and Josh Martinez scored a goal.
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 7-AA) hosts Cedartown on Monday.
BASEBALL
Coosa 8,
Christian Heritage 1
Seth Crowe struck out nine over six innings to pitch the Coosa baseball team to an 8-1 win against Christian Heritage on Thursday at Coosa.
At the plate for the Eagles (4-5), Bryson Thacker had three hits and two RBIs, Trent Cantrell had two hits and three RBIs, Hayden McBurnett had two hits and two RBIs, and Cody King had two hits and an RBI.
Coosa is at Model on Tuesday for a Region 7-AA contest.