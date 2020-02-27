After a deep run in the playoffs last season that saw the Model girls’ tennis team reach the Elite Eight, the Lady Blue Devils are continuing their success in 2020.
The Lady Blue Devils defeated Gordon Central 5-0 on Thursday to improve their overall record to 3-0 and their Region 7-AA record to 2-0.
Model won most of its matches easily, however No. 3 singles came down to a three-set victory for Ambria Ludwig. After dropping the first set 6-4 to Chyler Pope, Ludwig came back to win the next two 6-4, 10-6.
Tatum Adbou won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Evalyn Edwards won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Ella Burgess and Caroline Goss teamed up to win 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Emily Hicks and Miya Blanton cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
Model boys 4, Gordon Central 1
The Model boys’ tennis team won all but one set Thursday against Gordon Central in a 4-1 win in Region 7-AA action.
Model won its singles matches in straight sets with Parker Stone winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Teller Abdou winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Eli Abdou winning 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3.
Micah Veillon and Cole Locklear teamed up to win 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Armuchee girls 5, Coosa 0
The Armuchee girls’ tennis team didn’t drop a set Thursday on their way to a 5-0 win against Coosa.
Hannah Dellis won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1, Chole Purdy won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0, and Ansley Reece won No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Olivia Moses and Madysen Harley won 6-1, 6-3, and Emma Harrell and Chloe Nance won 6-5, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart boys 4, Chattooga 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team improved to 3-1 on the season Thursday against Chattooga in a 4-1 Region 7-AA victory at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
In singles action, Gavin Tan won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Jonathan Crowe won 6-0,6-0, while Thomas Vest and Nathan Barrett teamed up to win 6-2, 6,0 in doubles.
Rockmart will go up against Rome on Friday at the Rome Tennis Center.
Rockmart girls 4, Chattooga 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team improved its record to 4-0 on Thursday with a 4-1 win against Region 7-AA opponent Chattooga at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
In singles play, Maryann Earwood won 7-5, 7-5, and Amber Massey won 6-7, 6-4, 10-4. Megan Clanton and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Hailey Fairel and Maddie Owens won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart will face Rome on Friday at the Rome Tennis Center.
BASEBALL
Ringgold 5, Model 4, 8 inn.
Model came up short Thursday when Ringgold scored the go-ahead in the top of the eighth inning handing a 5-4 loss to the hosting Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI single by Patrick Lloyd. Lloyd finished with three hits.
Daulton Waddell took the loss for Model pitching two innings and striking out two in relief of Rett Edwards, who had 12 strikeouts over six innings.
Model (3-4) hosts Fellowship Christian on Friday.
SOCCER
Model girls 6, Chattooga 0
Lauren Akemon scored three goals as the Model girls’ soccer team rolled to a 6-0 Region 7-AA win against Chattooga on the road.
Deyvis Reader added two goals for the Lady Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0 7-AA), Payton Brown scored a goal, Anna Ruth Parker had two assists, and Ryli Howe had an assist. Emma Couch had six saves in goal.
The game was the second shutout in as many days as the Lady Devils topped Rockmart 8-0 on Wednesday.
Akemon had six goals in the win against the Lady Jackets, and Parker and Ashley Vicente each scored a goal. Howe had three assists, Neely Brownlow had two assists, and Perry Durden had an assist.
Model hosts Gordon Central on Friday.
Pepperell girls 4, Coosa 1
Sydni Hazelwood scored a hat trick Thursday to carry the Pepperell girls’ soccer team to a 4-1 win against Coosa on the road in Region 7-AA play.
Asnley Davenport added a goal and an assist for the Lady Dragons (2-0, 1-0 7-AA), Merleni Perez and Madeline Silver each had an assist, and Trista Ely had three saves in goal.
Perez also stood out on defense for Pepperell, finishing with 10 tackles, four clears and four interceptions.
The Lady Dragons will host Armuchee on Friday.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
BASEBALL
Rockmart 10, Chapel Hill 0
CJ Culver and Brayden Cole each had three RBIs to help the Rockmart baseball team earn its third straight win in a 10-0 shutout against Chapel Hill on Wednesday at home.
Culver was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored, Cole was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored, Cole Deems had a run scored and an RBI, Cooper Yanzetich scored a run, and Sam Wilbanks had a double.
On the mound for Rockmart (3-0), Trevor Caldwell improved to 1-0 on the season, allowing one hit and striking out seven over three innings. Culver and Javin Whatley combined two strike out five over two innings of relief.
Rockmart is at Harrison on Friday.