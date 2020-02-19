The prep basketball season came to a close for the Darlington girls Wednesday as the Lady Tigers were ousted from the Class A Private state playoffs.
Darlington was defeated 47-27 by Mt. Paran in the second round of the playoffs in Kennesaw.
The No. 9-seeded Lady Tigers trailed 28-14 at halftime and couldn’t gain any traction against eighth-seeded Mt. Paran in the second half.
The loss to the Lady Eagles was the second for Darlington after the Lady Tigers came up short against Mt. Paran in the semifinals of the Region 6-A tournament.
Darlington ends its season with a 23-4 overall record.
TENNIS
Model sweeps Chattooga
The Model boys’ and girls’ tennis teams came away with a pair of wins Wednesday by defeating Chattooga.
The boys (2-0) won 5-0 against the Indians, while the Lady Blue Devils won 3-2.
At No. 1 singles for the boys, Parker Stone won 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles was won by Teller Abdou, 6-0, 6-2; and Eli Abdou won No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-0.
Micah Veillon and Cole Locklear won at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1; and Braxton Sims and JD Cunningham won No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
For the girls (1-0), Evalyn Edwards won the sole singles match at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, 6-2. Emily Hicks and Ella Burgess teamed up to win No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1; and No. 2 doubles was won 6-2, 6-0 by Thea Holden and Caroline Goss.
Coosa splits against Pepperell
The Coosa girls’ tennis team won a close match against Pepperell on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, topping the Lady Dragons 3-2.
The boys were on the losing end of a 4-1 match against Pepperell.
For the girls, Neema Patel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles; Brinley Smith and Hannah Earwood won 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) won at No. 1 doubles; and Katrice Ferrell and Carly Kennamer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
For the boys, Malachi Wilkins got the Eagles’ only win at No. 2 singles, coming from behind to win 3-6, 6-3, and 14-12 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Coosa will next face Chattooga at the tennis center Friday.
Rockmart takes down Gordon Central
The Rockmart tennis teams swept Gordon Central on the road Wednesday with the girls winning 5-0 and the boys winning 4-1.
For the girls (3-0) Maryann Earwood won 7-6, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Eisley Pope won 6-0,6-0 at No. 2 singles; and Amber Massey won 6-0,6-0 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Maddie Ann Harp and Megan Clanton won 6-1,6-1; and No. 2 doubles was won 6-2, 6-1 by Hailey Fairel and Maddie Owens.
For the boys, Gavin Tan won 6-0, 6-1 and Jonathan Crowe won 6-4, 7-5 in singles action, while Thomas Vest and Nathan Barrett won 6-3, 6-3 and Kaleb Shelton, and Mark Blalock won 6-4, 6-1 in doubles play.
Rockmart will next host Pepperell on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Fellowship Christian 2, Model 1, 8 innings
The Model baseball team dropped its second straight game Wednesday as the Blue Devils came up short 2-1 in eight innings on the road against Fellowship Christian.
Model took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the Paladins tied the score in the third. The Paladins broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth for the win.
Daulton Waddell had a hit and an RBI for the Blue Devils (1-3), and Rett Edwards pitched seven innings and struck out two in the loss.
Model next hosts a doubleheader against Murray County on Friday.
SOCCER
Cartersville 2, Rome 1
The Rome High girls’ soccer team lost a close match Tuesday at Barron Stadium, coming up short against visiting Cartersville 2-1.
Mae Pierce scored the lone goal for the Lady Wolves (2-2), while Jennifer Zavala had an assist, and Michele Monzalvo had three saves.
Rome will next play at River Ridge on Friday.