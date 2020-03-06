Two Floyd County baseball teams found themselves facing off in Bartow County on Friday night, with one getting the pitching and offense to bring home a Region 7-AA victory.
Coosa topped Model 3-1 at LakePoint Sports Complex in both team’s region openers. Seth Crowe pitched a complete game for the Eagles, giving up one hit and striking out 11 in the process.
Coosa (6-5, 1-0 7-AA) got all three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Elijah Smith led Coosa at the plate with two hits and an RBI, while Cody King, Trent Cantrel, and Caleb Smith got a hit each.
Model (3-6, 0-1) managed to push one run across in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI from Jake Ashley. Rett Edwards struck out five in 5 and 1/3 innings on the mound.
The two programs will meet again Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Model.
In other action:
TENNIS Coosa girls 5, Gordon Central 0
Neema Patel didn’t drop a game and Emily Guy fought through three sets to help the Coosa girls’ tennis team take a 5-0 win over Gordon Central on Friday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The victory marks the first shutout for the Lady Eagles this season.
Patel won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Guy won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the No. 2 slot. Sydney Hester rounded out singles play with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 3 line.
Doubles belonged to Coosa as well, as the No. 1 team of Brinley Smith and Hannah Earwood won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 pair of Katrice Ferrell and Kate Sanderlin won 6-1, 6-2.
Coosa will be back in action Monday to take on Rockmart at the Rome Tennis Center.
SOCCER Model 5, Armuchee 0
The Model girls’ soccer team broke open a scoreless tie at halftime to defeat Armuchee 5-0 on Friday night at LakePoint Sports Complex in Bartow County.
The two Region 7-AA teams were locked in a battle at the break before Model (5-1, 4-0 7-AA) was able to get to the goal and go on to win.
Armuchee (2-2, 2-2) got a strong effort from keeper Delaney Steen, who finished with 12 saves.
The Lady Indians will travel to Chattooga on Tuesday, while Model is at Coosa.
Rome’s Hartman to miss 1 game
Rome defending midfielder Janet Hartman will have to sit out one match instead of two after receiving a red card during the Lady Wolves’ 10-0 win over Darlington on Thursday.
Hartman had been called for a foul after sliding into the back of a Darlington player near the Rome goal and being the last defender.
Rome coach Jessica Hewitt initially thought Hartman would have to sit out two games but later confirmed the head official did not declare the act to be a flagrant foul, meaning she will only have to miss one.
Rome hosts Woodland on Tuesday at Barron Stadium before traveling to take on Carrollton on Friday.
THURSDAY’S GAME BASEBALL Gordon Lee 7, Darlington 1
The Darlington baseball team tried to mount a comeback against Region 6-A/A foe Gordon Lee on Thursday but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell 7-1 on the road.
Kolin Rogers, Caleb Butler and Lawson Goodwin all went 1-for-3 for Darlington (5-2, 0-1 6-A/A), while Lawson Brown took the loss on the mound, striking out three over 3 2/3 innings.
Darlington will host Gordon Lee on Saturday at 1 p.m.