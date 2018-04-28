PREP SOCCER: Wrap-up of Friday’s 1st-round state playoff games
Darlington boys 3, Riverside Military Academy 2 (4-2 SO)
Rand Smith made the deciding goal in the fifth round of a shootout Friday night to give the Darlington boys’ soccer team a 3-2 win over visiting Riverside Military Academy in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
The game was tied 2-2 after full time and two five-minute overtime periods at Chris Hunter Stadium. Riverside went ahead 1-0 early before Darlington’s Sarp Karcobagli capitalized on a mishandled pass-back to the RMA keeper and tied it up in the 20th minute.
The Tigers (8-5-1) took the lead nine minutes later when Roberto Guzman completed a pass from Karcobagli. Riverside would even the score in the 51st minute.
Darlington keeper Phillip Woford recorded six saves. The Tigers will host Fellowship Christian in the second round, which is set for Wednesday.
Model boys 7, Social Circle 1
Nathan Weaver netted a hat trick to lead the Model boys’ soccer team to a commanding home win in the first round of the state playoffs Friday over Social Circle, 7-1.
The Blue Devils (15-2) opened the scoring in the third minute of the game when Weaver knocked home a cross from Matthew Syverson. Model never looked back, racing out to a 6-0 lead before Anderson Byrd put the Redskins on the board to make it 6-1 in the 69th minute.
Shortly after, Model’s Jason Ortega struck home his second goal of the game to set the final score at 7-1. Weaver finished with three goals and an assist, Syverson added a goal and four assists, and Tee Jarrard chipped in with a goal of his own.
Model advances to play Callaway at home on Tuesday in the Sweet Sixteen. Callaway, the second seed from Region 5, won its first round game over Douglas, 8-0.
Armuchee boys 2, Oglethorpe County 1 (3-0 SO)
It took 90 minutes and a shootout, but the Armuchee boys’ soccer team pulled off a first-round playoff upset Friday in Lexington by defeating Oglethorpe County 2-1.
Armuchee, the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA, capped off the win by out-shooting the host Patriots 3-0 in the shootout after completing full time and overtime tied 1-1. Oglethorpe came in as the No. 2 seed from Region 8-AA.
Malichi Campbell scored Armuchee’s goal in regulation on an assist from Christopher Castro. Castro, Simon Wilson and Blake Abney converted PKs in the shootout. Indians keeper Alex Lyle had 12 saves, one of which came in the shootout.
Armuchee (13-5-1) will travel to South Atlanta on Wednesday for the second round.
Model girls 3, Putnam County 0
The Model girls’ soccer team blanked Putnam County 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs Friday night to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Lady Devils (15-1-1) went into halftime up 1-0 after Anna Ruth Parker placed a corner kick off the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net in the 21st minute. But after the break, a second Parker strike and a free kick rocket from Lauren Akemon in the 68th minute gave Model the comfortable 3-0 lead.
Model hosts Callaway in the second round Tuesday. Callaway, the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AA, won its first-round game 10-1 over South Atlanta.
Lakeview Academy girls 2, Darlington 0
Despite a strong performance in goal from senior Julia Holmes, the Darlington girls’ soccer team lost 2-0 to Lakeview Academy on Friday night in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
The Lady Tigers (7-8) held off the visiting team to a 0-0 score at halftime, bolstered by a consistent defense and Holmes’ work in goal.
Lakeview scored off of a corner kick in the 57th minute before setting the final score shortly before the end of full time with a cross in front of Holmes, who finished with 15 saves.
Unity Christian girls 3, Westminster Christian 0
Starting the GICAA Division II-A state playoffs on Friday, Unity Christian’s girls’ soccer team shut out visiting Westminster Christian 3-0 in its quarterfinal match.
Abigail Edwards, Maggie Eddins and Tori Eddins each scored for the host team, while keeper Chanceley Book recorded four saves.
Unity (6-2-2) advances to the GICAA state Final Four on Tuesday, when it will travel to No. 1 seed Trinity Christian in Opelika.
For more on select games, see Sunday’s Rome News-Tribune.