The Model girls’ soccer program reached new heights last season, and while the Lady Blue Devils have lost some key players they still have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
Model advanced to the semifinals of the Class AA state playoffs last season for the first time in school history after winning 16 straight games leading up to the contest against Vidalia.
The Lady Devils return last year’s Rome News-Tribune Girls' Player of the Year Lauren Akemon for her junior season after she helped Model become Region 7-AA champions with her 50 goals and 34 assists.
Aside from the experienced players coming back, first-year coach Ian Crawley is optimistic about some of the younger players he has available like Railey Davis, Jade Brewer and SG Gowens.
“We have some great freshmen,” Crawley said. “They have a great focus and a love of the game.”
Here’s a closer look at area teams for this season:
Armuchee Lady Indians
Head coach: Don Bettler
Key returning players: Kassi Daniels, Sr.; Heidi Dulaney, Sr.; Maddy Judd, Sr.; Maddy Broome, Sr.; Arionna Dozier, Jr.; Delaney Steen, So.
Outlook for this season: With returning seniors providing leadership, the Lady Indians face a tough Region 7-AA schedule against Model, Coosa, Pepperell and Gordon Central — all playoff teams from last season. Coach Don Bettler says his players’ ability to work together as a team will help them be successful.
Coosa Lady Eagles
Head coach: Luke Myers
Key returning players: Emily Martin, Sr.; Ashley Medrano, Jr.; Stephanie Castaneda, Jr.
Outlook for this season: In a tough Region 7-AA, second-year coach Luke Myers hopes his team’s mix of young and and experienced players will get them where they need to go. Myers led his team to the second round of the Class AA playoffs last season in his first year at the helm after upsetting No. 2-seed Douglass-Atlanta 10-0 in the opening round.
Darlington Lady Tigers
Head coach: Al Shorey
Key returning players: Brighley Powell, Sr.; Augusta Wayt, Sr.
Outlook for this season: Darlington’s squad features 11 new players to the program that head coach Al Shorey feels will bring some new life to the team. The Lady Tigers return Augusta Wayt for her senior season after rehabbing a broken leg last season. A tough Region 6-A schedule will face the Lady Tigers as they try to return to the state playoffs after missing the cut last season.
Model Lady Blue Devils
Head coach: Ian Crawley
Key returning players: Anna Ruth Parker, Sr.; Leilani Rojas, Sr.; Lauren Akemon, Jr.; Neely Brownlow, Jr.
Outlook for this season: First-year coach Ian Crawley says for the Lady Blue Devils to be successful this season they have to avoid being complacent and play hard every minute they’re on the pitch. Seniors Anna Ruther Parker and Leilani Rojas are joined by juniors Lauren Akemon and Neely Brownlow, all of whom have been with the program since they were freshmen.
Pepperell Lady Dragons
Head coach: Deana Spranza
Key returning players: Ansley Davenport, Sr.; Sydni Hazelwood, Sr.; Makenzye Tarpley, Sr.; Marleni Perez, Jr.; Lily Corey, Jr.; Trista Ely, So.
Outlook for this season: The Lady Dragons take a strong defensive effort into this season led on the pitch by senior Makenzye Tarpley and sophomore Trista Ely in goal. Combined with offensive players Ansley Davenport and Sydni Hazelwood, Pepperell looks again to be one of the top teams in Region 7-AA.
Rome Lady Wolves
Head coach: Jessica Hewitt
Key returning players: Mae Pierce, Jr.; Janet Hartman, Jr.; Michele Monzalvo, Sr.; Yami Rivas, Jr.
Outlook for this season: With most of their starters from last season returning, the Lady Wolves look to again be a strong contender in Region 7-5A. Rome finished second in the region last season despite injuries to key players. Rome features an offense led by leading scorer Mae Pierce and a defense featuring goalkeeper Michele Monzalvo, who helped Rome outscore opponents 72-38 in 2019.