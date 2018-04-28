PREP SOCCER: Darlington boys win shootout in first round of state
Rand Smith made the deciding goal in the fifth round of a shootout Friday night to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over visiting Riverside Military Academy in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
The game was tied 2-2 after full time and two five-minute overtime periods at Chris Hunter Stadium. With Darlington going first in the shootout, the Tigers got out to a 3-2 lead after four rounds before Smith, a senior, put his kick through the left side and kicked off the celebration.
Riverside took an early 1-0 lead before Darlington scored two goals in the span 10 minutes, holding a 2-1 lead at halftime. But the visitors came back with a second half goal to even it up.
Darlington coach Kurt Luitwieler said his team’s character can come through in the toughest situations, and that’s what came to pass in Friday’s match.
“It’s funny. Our team has had a real habit of starting out slow and giving people a lot of time and space in the first 10 minutes,” he said.
“But I told them at halftime and again before overtime that the difference from last year’s team, which was very talented, is these guys have learned how to compete. They work hard and pull for each other. And as a coach, you want that. They pulled themselves up and pulled one out.”
Darlington’s Sarp Kocabagli balanced the score in the 20th minute when he capitalized on a mishandled pass-back to the RMA keeper. The senior took control of a soft kick from the keeper and sent it through his legs before guiding it into the goal.
The Tigers (8-5-1) took the lead nine minutes later when Roberto Guzman completed a pass from Kocabagli near the edge of the box. Riverside would even the score in the 51st minute and Darlington would fail to take the lead on a handful of opportunities before the end of full time.
A scoreless overtime led to penalty kicks, the second time this season for the Tigers, with Andre Mbakwe, Kocabagli, and freshman Ricky Frisiani getting goals before Smith made the game-winner. Frisiani was tapped by Guzman, a team captain, to take his spot in the order.
Luitwieler said he told the captains it was their job to take stock of who was ready and determine the order each time for a shootout.
“We took that philosophy at the beginning of the year, and we’ve won both times,” Luitwieler said. “So, I guess you can say we’re a team in the moment.”
Darlington keeper Philip Woford recorded six saves in the game. The Tigers will host Fellowship Christian in the second round, which is set for Wednesday.