A full team effort got nearly everyone on Rome High’s girls’ soccer team involved in a 6-0 win over East Paulding on Tuesday at Barron Stadium.
Five different players scored for the Lady Wolves in the Region 7-5A contest, while keepers Michele Monzalvo and Grace Buck split time in goal to record the clean sheet.
Mae Pierce led Rome’s offensive charge with a pair of goals, while Jennifer Zavala, Allyson Harris, Joey Kunczewski, and Janet Hartman scored a goal each.
Rome (5-2, 3-0 7-5A) will be back in action Thursday hosting Darlington at Barron Stadium.
In other action:
Darlington boys 3, North Cobb Christian 0
A wet and soggy field didn’t deter the Darlington boys’ soccer team from scratching out a 3-0 win over North Cobb Christian on the road in an Area 5-A Private match.
The Tigers (3-1, 1-1 5-A Private) got goals from Brinson Sumner, Daniel Donadio, and Ricci Frisiani, while Eli Baldwin had two assists.
Darlington will be back in action on March 18 following its spring break with a home match against Model.
TENNIS
Model girls 3, Pepperell 2
Model’s doubles teams came through Tuesday afternoon to help the Lady Blue Devils pull out a slim 3-2 win over Pepperell at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Pepperell won 10-point tiebreakers at No. 2 and No. 3 singles to take a 2-1 edge before Model was able to sweep both doubles matches.
Model’s Emily Hicks and Ella Burgess won their No. 1 doubles match 6-4, 6-4 over Pepperell’s Ashley Cordle and Hannah Nash, while Brooke Roberts and Thea Holden picked up the No. 2 doubles win 6-2, 6-0.
In singles competition, Model’s Tatum Abdou won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 line.
Pepperell’s Allie Adams battled Ambria Ludwig at No. 2 singles before finally taking the point 4-6, 7-5, 10-6. The grudge match at No. 3 singles when to Pepperell’s Cate Branton as Caroline Goss lost 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Model boys 5, Pepperell 0
It was a sweep for the Model boys Tuesday afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College as the Blue Devils defeated Pepperell 5-0.
Parker Stone took the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1, Teller Abdou won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Eli Abdou finished out the singles competition a No. 3 6-2, 6-0.
Micah Veillon and Malachi Veillon didn’t drop a game at No. 1 doubles for the Blue Devils, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Braxton Sims and Cole Locklear won their No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-0.