Tennis teams from Model and Armuchee got to take to the courts at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Thursday.
When they get to compete again is up in the air.
Both the Model boys and girls remained undefeated after defeating Region 7-AA foe Armuchee in the last match before Floyd County Schools start a two-week suspension of high school sports on Friday.
The Blue Devils won 5-0, while the Lady Devils got a boost from their doubles teams to get a 3-2 win over Armuchee.
In the boys’ match, Model’s Parker Stone and Teller Abdou won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches 6-0, 6-0, while Eli Abdou took the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
Micah Veillon and Cooper Heard came out on top at No. 1 doubles for Model, winning 6-2, 6-2, while Cole Locklear and Barton Sopata won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. The Blue Devils are 7-0.
The Model girls battled Armuchee to pull out a victory and improve to 6-0. Lady Devils Althea Holden and Emily Hicks topped Emma Harrell and Chloe Nance at No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-0 to clinch the win.
Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts won the other doubles match for Model 6-0, 6-3. Tatum Abdou defeated Hannah Dellis at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1 to round out Model’s wins.
Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Ansley Reece and Caroline Goss battled to a three-set win for the Lady Indians’ Reece, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.
In other action.
BASEBALL Model 6, Sonoraville 3
The Model baseball team weathered a late scare by Sonoraville to take a 6-3 non-region win on Thursday in Shannon.
Sonoraville scored three runs in the top of the seventh on a Model error, but the Blue Devils clamped down to get the final out and end the game.
Brody Pearson went 3-for-3 for Model with a home run and two RBIs. Pearson kicked off a three-run rally for the Blue Devils in the first inning with an RBI double. Patrick Lloyd and Connor Yarbrough each had multi-hit days for Model.
Yarbrough also got the win on the mound, throwing 6 2/3 innings and striking out four. Rett Edwards closed out the game.
Model improved to 7-6 on the season with the win. The Blue Devils will begin a two-week hiatus in play starting Friday implemented by Floyd County Schools.
SOCCER Armuchee girls 3, Rockmart 0
The Armuchee girls’ soccer team won what could be their final match in a while on Thursday, defeating Rockmart 3-0 on the road in a Region 7-AA tilt.
Mercedes McLaughlin scored in the game’s 14th minute on a pass from Desiree Espy.
Melissa Ramos made it 2-0 when she scored off of a header on Malone Christen’s corner kick in the 45th minute.
The teams went into the half 2-0.
Mercedes McLaughlin scored her second goal and the game’s last to make it 3-0. Armuchee outshot Rockmart 26 to 2.
Armuchee (4-2, 4-2 7-AA) will begin a two-week hiatus in play starting Friday implemented by Floyd County Schools.