Gaven Freeman struck out five on the mound through seven innings and allowed only four hits as the Model baseball team shut out Coosa 3-0 in Region 7-AA action in Shannon.
The Blue Devils (4-6, 1-1 7-AA) scored all of their runs in the third inning on their way to their first win in region play.
Daulton Waddell and Patrick Lloyd each had a hit and an RBI for Model, and Connor Yarbrough had a hit. Brody Pearson added an RBI.
Cody King took the loss for Coosa (6-6, 1-1), striking out seven and allowing three hits and three runs.
Model is at Chattooga on Tuesday for more region action. Coosa hosts Gilmer on Monday.
Gordon Lee 6, Darlington 4
The Darlington baseball team dropped to 0-2 in Region 6-A play Saturday with a 6-4 loss at home to Gordon Lee.
At the plate for Darlington (5-3), Jackson Norris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Lawson Brown was 2-for-4, Patrick Shelley was 2-for-3, Lawson Goodwin had two RBIs, and Kolin Rogers had an RBI.
Charlie Bell took the loss on the mound for the Tigers, allowing four hits, three earned runs and striking out four over five innings. Caleb Butler and Aiden Cloud pitched in relief.
Darlington hosts Bowdon on Tuesday in another region contest.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Armuchee 9, Adairsville 4
Brantson Duck had two hits with a double and two RBIs to help the Armuchee baseball team win a 9-4 game on the road against Adairsville on Friday for its third victory in a row.
Gauge Burkett had a double and an RBI for the Indians (5-4), Kameron Parker scored two runs and had a stolen base, Canyon Painter had two RBIs, and Chandler Desanto had an RBI.
Alexander Stevens earned the win on the mound, striking out five over six innings. Stevens also had two hits and RBIs at the plate. Zach Smith pitched in relief.
Armuchee is at Gordon Central on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Rome boys 3, Villa Rica 1
Ivan Vazquez, Emanuel Lom and Gabriel Pineda each scored a goal to lead the Rome High boys’ soccer team to 3-1 road win against Region 7-5A foe Villa Rica on Friday.
The win puts the Wolves at 3-0 in region play.
Rome (7-1) will next face Woodland at Barron Stadium on Tuesday in another region contest.
Pepperell girls 3, Dade County 2
Sydni Hazelwood, Megan Henderson and Anna Kate Graham each scored a goal Friday to lead the Pepperell girls’ soccer team to a 3-2 win against Dade County on the road in Region 7-AA play.
Hazelwood scored off an assist by Marleni Perez, Henderson scored off a free kick, and Graham’s goal was assisted by Ansley Davenport.
The defense was highlighted by Makenzye Tarpley and goalkeeper Trista Ely who had three saves.
Pepperell (3-1, 2-1 7-AA) hosts Gordon Central on Monday in region action.
Pepperell boys 2, Dade County 0
Will Helton scored two goals to carry the Pepperell boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 win against host Dade County in a Region 7-AA game.
Jovanny Santillion had three saves in goal for the Dragons.
Pepperell (2-1-1, 2-1 7-AA) will face Gordon Central at home Monday in another region contest.