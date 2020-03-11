Model’s Gaven Freemen struck out four over five innings and scattered four hits, while Daulton Waddell threw an inning of scoreless relief as the Blue Devils shut out Chattooga 10-0 in Shannon on Wednesday.
Connor Yarbrough went 4-for-4 to lead the Blue Devils at the plate with three singles and a double. He finished with two RBIs.
Model (6-6, 3-1 7-AA) got on the board in the first inning when Patrick Lloyd doubled on a 2-1 count, bringing in a run. The Blue Devils put up six runs in the fourth with Yarbrough, Lloyd, Jake Ashley and Brody Pearson all pushing across runs.
Lloyd and Davis Chastain both finished with two hits, while Lloyd had three RBIs and Ashley had two.
Model is scheduled to host Sonoraville on Thursday.
In other action:
Rockmart 12, Armuchee 2, 6 inn.
A seven-run first inning gave Rockmart the edge it needed to roll to a 12-2 win over Region 7-AA foe Armuchee on Wednesday.
The Jackets (6-4, 2-0 7-AA) got singles from Reed Couch and Even Ratcliff during the rally, while CJ Culver had a double. Culver finished with five RBIs after a 2-for-4 night.
Trevor Caldwell got the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits and two runs in five innings. Cody Williams came on in relief to finish the game.
Armuchee’s Brantson Duck and Canyon Painter each had an RBI. Couch and Brayden Cole each finished with two RBIs for the host Jackets.
Blake Mathis came in early in relief for the Indians (6-5, 0-1) and gave up two runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Armuchee will host Gordon Central on Thursday, while Rockmart travels to Coosa on Friday.
TUESDAY’S GAME SOCCER Rome boys 7, Woodland 0
The Rome boys’ soccer team scored five goals in the second half on the way to a 7-0 shutout of Region 7-5A opponent Woodland on Tuesday at Barron Stadium.
Cristian Fonseca scored two goals and assisted on three for the Wolves, while Luis Guzman scored two goals and Junior Morente added three.
Rome (8-1, 4-0 7-5A) will travel to Carrollton on Friday.