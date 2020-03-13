With the team’s season in limbo, the Armuchee baseball team made sure to go out on a high note.
Playing a doubleheader against Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central on Thursday, Armuchee exploded for 43 runs over the two games winning Game One 21-8 and Game Two 22-5.
The Indians will have to wait to see if they will play again this season after Floyd County Schools followed the recommendations of the GHSA and the governor by suspending athletics at least until March 27.
Will Miller saved the day on the mound in Game One as he came on in relief in the first inning after Alexander Stevens struggled. Miller went on to pitch five innings and strike out 10 while holding Gordon Central scoreless.
Jack Rogers pitched the final inning and struck out one.
Jack Rush went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs to lead Armuchee (8-5, 2-1 7-AA) at the plate. Brantson Duck had a double, a home run and five RBIs, Stevens finished with two hits, a double and two RBIs, Chandler Cook had three hits and two RBIs.
Zach Smith and Rogers both combined on the mound in Game Two to keep Gordon Central at bay. Smith threw four innings and struck out five, while Rogers came on for three innings and struck out five as well.
Rush and Gauge Burkett each had three RBIs in the game, while Stevens had three hits and an RBI. Duck and Skyler Thurston also finished with an RBI each.
In other action:
SOCCER Model girls 7, Dade County 0
A trip to Trenton was productive for the Model girls’ soccer team as they defeated Dade County 7-0 in a Region 7-AA match on Thursday.
Model senior Anna Ruth Parker had a hat trick to lead the attack by the Lady Blue Devils, while junior Lauren Akemon added two goals and freshman Hadley Johnson notched a pair as well.
SG Gowens, Kalere Olague and Neely Brownlow each had an assist, while freshman keeper Emma Couch had another clean sheet in goal to add to her tally this season.
Model (7-1, 6-0 7-AA) began a two-week hiatus in play on Friday implemented by Floyd County Schools.