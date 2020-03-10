After coming close a couple of times this season, the Armuchee boys’ soccer team was able to celebrate a win on Tuesday as they Indians defeated Chattooga 5-2 in Summerville.
Senior striker Kody Manikas led the charge for Armuchee with four goals in the Region 7-AA match, while Alex Luna scored the team’s other goal. Davis Yeargan finished with three assists, while Roen Christen had three saves in goals.
Armuchee (1-5, 1-4, 7-AA) will travel to Rockmart on Thursday. The Jackets topped Armuchee 2-1 in their first meeting of the season in February.
In other action:
Armuchee girls 4, Chattooga 1
A defensive stand by the Armuchee girls’ soccer team held up on the road Tuesday as the Lady Indians got a 4-1 in over Chattooga in Summerville.
Armuchee keeper Delaney Steen had 11 saves, including a PK and the rebound, while Melissa Ramos had scored two goals.
Madison Broome scored a header from a corner kick taken by Malone Christen, and Mercedes McLaughlin scored the Lady Indians’ final goal with about 20 minutes left.
Christen finished with three assists on the night as Armuchee (3-2, 3-2 7-AA) outshot Chattooga 15-12.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to face Rockmart on the road Thursday.
Rome girls 3, Woodland 1
A full team effort helped the Rome girls’ soccer team remain undefeated in Region 7-5A action as they got a 3-1 win over Woodland at Barron Stadium on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves (7-2, 4-0 7-5A) got goals from Mae Pierce, Joey Kunczewski and Allyson Harris on the way to the victory, while Allison Loveman and Rhiannon Simpson each had an assist. Keeper Michelle Monzalvo finished with five saves.
Rome will take to the road Friday for a region showdown with Carrollton.
BASEBALL
Rockmart 11, Coosa 1, 5 inn.
A seven-run third inning propelled Rockmart to an 11-1 win over Region 7-AA foe Coosa on Tuesday on its home field.
Brayden Cole went 2-for-3 for the Jackets with an RBI and a run scored while also getting the win on the mound. The senior threw all five innings in the run-rule shortened game, striking out seven and allowing just three hits.
Rockmart (5-4, 1-0 7-AA) also got help from CJ Culver, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored, Reed Couch, who had two RBIs, Ty Floyd, who had two RBIs, and Cooper Yanzetich, who had an RBI.
Coosa (7-7, 0-1) got an RBI from Caleb Smith in the top of the second. Rockmart will host Armuchee on Wednesday, while Coosa will host Rockmart on Friday.
TENNIS
Rockmart boys 4, Gordon Central 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team put in some work to defeat Gordon Central in Rockmart on Tuesday, winning 4-1.
In the singles matches, Rockmart’s Jonathan Crowe won 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, while Gavin Tan won 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. Both doubles lines were won by the Jackets, as Thomas Vest and Nathan Barrett won 6-2,6-1, and Kaleb Shelton and Mark Blalock won 6-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Rockmart hosts Model on Wednesday.
Rockmart girls 5, Gordon Central 0
Very little went wrong for the Rockmart girls’ tennis team on Tuesday as the Lady Jackets swept visiting Gordon Central 5-0.
Maryann Earwood won at No. 1 singles 6-1,6-1, while Emma Evans won 6-1,6-0 and Eisley Pope won 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up singles play.
Rockmart’s No. 1 doubles team of Amber Massey and Megan Clanton won 6-0, 6-0, while Maddie Ann Harp and Hailey Fairel won 6-1,6-0 in the No. 2 slot.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Model on Wednesday afternoon.
MONDAY’S LATE GAMES
BASEBALL
Pepperell 7, Dade County 3
The Pepperell Dragons pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bust open a close, 2-1 game on the way to a 7-3 win over Dade County on Monday.
Mason Fincher was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.
Pepperell (9-3, 3-0 7-AA) got offensive power from Jake Chandler, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scores, and Chase Gresham, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Gage Moses went 2-for-2, Griffin Kanelos was 2-for-4 and Dalton Wright had a hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Pepperell is scheduled to travel to Franklin on Wednesday to take on Heard County before a trip to Dade County on Friday for Game 2 of the series.
SOCCER
Unity Christian girls 4, Georgia Cumberland 3
Maggie Eddings scored three goals and the Unity Christian girls’ soccer team opened the 2020 season with a 4-3 victory over Georgia Cumberland at Grizzard Park.
Emily King scored the other goal for the Lady Lions, while Mary Holly Post assisted on one of Eddins’ goals in the region contest. Anne Marie Plant recorded over a dozen saves in goal.
Unity Christian (1-0) will be on the road Friday at Cherokee Christian.