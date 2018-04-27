PREP FOOTBALL: Rome High football team to be honored at banquet Sunday
It’s been in the planning stages for months, but finally, the 2017 Rome High varsity football team will be properly honored for their undefeated season and place in the school’s history.
On Sunday, the team will celebrate its second straight state title, capping a historic run through the Georgia High School Association Class 5A state playoffs, which ended with a 38-0 over Warner Robins in the championship game.
Rome City Schools will host community members, faculty, family and friends at the Forum River Center for dinner and presentation of awards.
Rome head football coach John Reid has spent the last few months planning for an event he said requires a team to pull off.
“There will be white table cloths and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, and there should be because this is a historic event. We are going to hang stars and a huge banner, and we will get there around 9 a.m. the day of the event getting ready,” Reid said. “We had one of the best teams in the history of Georgia and our kids are so excited.”
Reid said no coach or player has seen the coveted state championship rings they will be presented as part of other awards handed out after dinner.
“We want to make this a three-hour event. One of the biggest fears for a coach is leaving someone out. My next two days will be spent at my desk with a cup of coffee making sure we recognize everyone who helped to make our season a success,” he said.
Since the Wolves have worked so hard on the field, Reid has assembled a team of volunteers to help organize the event.
“We really don’t award MVPs and things like that. We do, however, give awards for guys who have demonstrated our core values,” Reid explained when going over the itinerary for the evening. “Some of those values are mental and physical toughness, integrity, family and trustworthiness.”
Freshmen players, who do not dress, will receive a plaque to recognize their contribution to the team. Also, the players who dress for games will receive a plaque to remember their season.
“Luckily, I have had the privilege of going back-to-back twice. The first time your school wins a state championship is truly special. So much is unknown and the kids have to buy in to your vision. Then after the win, everything is new and exciting for the school system,” Reid said.
“But, the second win in back-to-back titles is great as well because everyone has certain expectations. That second title is harder to reach. All the other schools are coming for you. So, this team’s accomplishments are just as special.”
Reid said he owes the success of Rome’s football program to the players and the staff who help to build and support teams that perform at a high level.
“On Monday, after our banquet last year, one of our senior role players walked up to me a told me he thought he was going to pass out when I handed him his ring box,” Reid said. “He said that when I asked him not to open it he started sweating and he couldn’t get his breath because he was so excited. That’s what this day is about. This day will be remembered by these kids for a lifetime.”