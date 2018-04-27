PREP FOOTBALL: 3 more senior Pepperell football players sign with colleges
The value of a specific group of high school athletes is being showcased by its ability to turn out talent that is being taken notice of by more than just local fans.
This week saw three Pepperell seniors sign to play football for colleges following graduation, getting the chance to both continue playing the game they love as well as further their education.
Wide receiver Marquedon Watkins signed with Berry College, quarterback Trevor Thomas signed with Maryville College and defensive lineman Bryan Williams signed with Hanover College in Indiana.
The trio brings the number of members of Pepperell’s Class of 2018 who have signed football scholarships to six. That’s out of the 13 seniors who played on the varsity level last season.
Three other players signed in February. Defensive back Connor Chandler signed with Jacksonville State, running back/linebacker Tae Hammond signed with the University of the Cumberlands and lineman Jamal Ware signed with Wingate University.
Since Rick Hurst took the reins of the Dragons’ program in 2015, Pepperell has become one of the top teams in Region 7-AA, winning the region title in 2016 and finishing with a 10-2 record after advancing to the Class AA state quarterfinals.
Pepperell finished second in the region last season with a 7-1 mark in the league. The Dragons got to the second round of the playoffs and finished 8-4.