After trailing at halftime, the Rome High girls’ basketball team fought its way back into the game to send the action to overtime.
Unfortunately for the Lady Wolves, the team came up short in the extra period falling to Veterans 67-62 on the road in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs after a 53-53 tie at the end of regulation.
Rome led 15-11 at the end of the first before falling behind the Lady Warhawks (26-3) 26-20 at halftime.
The Lady Wolves end their season with a 20-10 record after upsetting Region 5-5A champion Southwest DeKalb in the opening round.
In other action:
Washington County boys 69, Model 49
The season came to an end Thursday for the Model boys’ basketball team as the Blue Devils were overwhelmed 69-49 by Washington County in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Washington County (20-6), the top-seeded team from Region 3-AA, started strong against the Blue Devils hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half alone. The Golden Hawks jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and led 35-21 at halftime.
Jabari Burge led the Blue Devils with 20 points, and Jared Bomer added 12 points. Washington County was led by Kejuan Bloodsaw with 22 points and Jarden Maze with 21 points.
Model had won four of its last five games coming into Thursday’s game after upsetting Callaway 62-60 in the opening round. The Blue Devils end their season with a 19-9 overall record.
Chattooga boys 66, Thomasville 60
The Chattooga boys’ basketball team kept its season alive Thursday on the road as they escaped Thomasville (22-5) with a 66-60 victory over the higher-seeded team in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Indians (23-6) have now won 13 of their last 14 games with their only recent loss coming in an upset by Rockmart in the Region 7-AA championship game.
Chattooga will stay on the road for the third round of the playoffs as they go up against Region 8-AA’s top seed Banks County next week.
Early County girls 64, Chattooga 45
After breezing through the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs, the Chattooga girls’ basketball team was stopped Thursday on the road against Early County.
The Lady Indians, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA, were topped by the Lady Bobcats, the top seed from Region 1-AA, 64-45 in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Lady Indians end their season with a 21-7 record after taking down Heard County in the opening round.
With the win, the Lady Bobcats (23-4) push their winning streak to 17 games.