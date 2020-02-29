MILLEDGEVILLE — The Chattooga Indians had faced down some tough competition in the Class AA state basketball playoffs over the last two weeks and came out on top.
But Saturday, the Indians hit a wall in the form of No. 3-ranked Therrell.
Chattooga was overwhelmed by the Panthers in the state semifinals 54-37 at Georgia College's Centennial Center, ending a historic playoff push for Indians.
With the foundation of a strong senior core, Chattooga reached a new plateau in the playoffs, appearing in the Final Four for the first time in school history.
On their way to the semis, the Indians (24-6) defeated Thomasville and Banks County, the top teams in their respective regions.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of this team and for what they accomplished this season,” Chattooga coach Jared Groce said. “I don’t think many people would have thought that this team would have achieved everything that they have achieved this year. To make it to the Final Four and with the road going through Thomasville and Banks County — it’s quite the accomplishment.”
Early in the second quarter is when Therrell started to pull away. After Chattooga cut the Panthers' lead to 21-12 on a bucket by Cash Allen, the Atlanta team closed out the quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 32-14 lead into halftime.
A 3-pointer by Damien Smith in the first quarter gave the Indians a 6-5 lead for a short while, but the Panthers quickly got back in front again and didn’t look back on their way to the win. Out front 11-8, the Panthers closed out the first quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 17-8 lead into the second quarter.
"They're just a really good team," Groce said. "They're a really talented team, and they're defense really gave us trouble. We obviously didn't score as many points as we typically do, and part of that was our shots weren't falling. It's a credit to their defense and putting pressure on every shot."
Rasean Frederick scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (25-7), Cameron Fortson added 10 points, and Roman Son followed with eight points.
The Panthers will face Swainsboro in the Class AA state championship game Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
The win was the first big victory for the Panthers since the opening round when they topped Putnam County by 24 points. In their next two wins, Therrell won by a combined 11 points.
Malachi Jackson led the Indians with nine points, while Allen and Jatorrian Williams each had seven points.
Jackson finished out his career as an Indian with Saturday's loss, seeing his team reach the deepest point in the playoffs since the 2016-17 season when they last reached the Elite Eight.
“When I first came up here it was like a family,” Jackson said. “They made me work hard. All of us are brothers, and we’ve never been here before. There’s still some young kids. They’re all going to be good. It’s amazing to be here.”
Groce said the Indians began building a winning culture the year they reached the quarterfinals and he doesn’t see that attitude changing next year despite the loss of the seniors on the roster.
“Something that all the guys in our program have is that expectation to win, and I think they are willing to work and do whatever it takes to put together a good basketball team,” Groce said. “We’re losing some key seniors to graduation, and maybe they’re irreplaceable, but I think we have guys who are hungry and ready to step into those shoes as best as they can. We should be able to pick up where we left off.”