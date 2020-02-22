A season removed from battling for the Class AA state championship, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets are anything but back to square one.
And the rest of Region 7-AA knows it.
Rockmart’s baseball team tore through its region schedule last season on its way to the 7-AA title and the Yellow Jackets look to be just as tough this season.
With the return of several key players, including LSU commit Ty Floyd, the Yellow Jackets are looking to build on their success from last season and maintain their focus in order to improve on their state runner-up finish a year ago.
Despite the weapons on his team, Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich says the competition in the region will be tougher this season.
“Region 7-AA has gotten tougher every year we have been a part of it,” Rockmart coach Kenny Yanzetich said. “This year will be no different with several teams with a shot at the championship.”
Here’s a closer look at some of the area teams:
Armuchee Indians
Head coach: Andy Henderson
Key returning players: Brantson Duck, Sr.; Gauge Burkett, Sr.; Jack Rush, Jr.; Chandler Desanto, Fr.
Outlook for this season: The Indians struggled last season dropping eight of their first 10 games, but the team returns several key players who look to be major contributors in their senior year. First-team all-region catcher Brantson Duck and second-team infielder Gauge Burkett lead a group of young players.
Coosa Eagles
Head coach: Michael Dougherty
Key returning players: Seth Crowe, Sr.; Jaxon Thomas, Jr.; Jorge Castillo, Jr.; Cody King, So.; Dastyn Trapp, Jr.; Caleb Smith, Sr.; Elijah Smith, Sr.
Outlook for this season: Coosa coach Michael Dougherty said one of the Eagles’ strengths this season will be their pitching, along with a group of experienced players that will help mold the younger players on the team. Youngsters Bryson Thacker, Hayden McBurnett, Andrew Earwood and Trent Cantrell are some of the young players that have already begun to prove themselves on the field.
Darlington Tigers
Head coach: Matt Larry
Key returning players: Lawson Brown, Jr.; Aiden Cloud, Jr.; Lawson Goodwin, Jr.; Caleb Butler, So.; Kolin Rogers, Sr.; Kobe Nadu, Sr.; Charlie Bell, So.; Blake Robinson, Sr.
Outlook for this season: Darlington coach Matt Larry said their Region 6-A schedule looks again to be a difficult road with several teams returning most of their skilled players. The Tigers, however, also bring back several key players as the team loses only two seniors from last year’s squad. A young group including Jackson Norris, Thomas Bethel and Logan Floyd will help to round out the team.
Model Blue Devils
Head coach: Josh Mitchell
Key returning players: Brody Pearson, Sr.; Rett Edwards, Sr.; Daulton Waddell, Sr.; Connor Yarbrough, Sr.; Gaven Freeman, Sr.
Outlook for this season: After only earning two wins in 2018, the Blue Devils turned things around quickly in 2019, making their way to the second round of the Class AA state playoffs in Josh Mitchell's first year as head coach. A group of players coming back for their senior years will help the team as they embark on a tough non-region schedule to get them ready for region play.
Pepperell Dragons
Head coach: Chad Brown
Key returning players: Mason Fincher, Sr.; Jake Chandler, Sr.; Cayden Head, Sr.; Dalton Wright, Sr.; Chase Gresham, Jr.; Gage Moses, Jr.
Outlook for this season: First-year coach Chad Brown has a group of six seniors to lead the way for the Dragons as well as several underclassmen who look to add to the team’s depth. Brown said he’s set some high goals for his team this season as they go up against a region that houses several talented teams. Brown said he’s not focusing on the outcome of games, but doing the things during the games that helps teams win.
Rockmart Yellow Jackets
Head coach: Kenny Yanzetich
Key returning players: Ty Floyd, Sr.; Reed Couch, Sr.; Brayden Cole, Sr.; CJ Culver, Sr.; Cooper Yanzetich, So.; Andruw Morris, Jr.
Outlook for this season: Along with the experienced seniors the Yellow Jackets have returning are some younger players who can help them make another deep run in the playoffs. Among them are sophomore left-hander Trevor Caldwell backed up by sophomore catcher Sam Wilbanks — a transfer who coach Kenny Yanzetich said can handle himself against a talented pitching staff.
Rome Wolves
Head coach: Brent Tucker
Key returning players: Jonathan Vigoa, So.; Brayer Cowan, Jr.; Caleb Ellard, Jr.
Outlook for this season: Brent Tucker takes over the Wolves following a two-year stretch of Rome High reaching the Class 5A state playoffs. Tucker cited Hayden Filetti, Andrew Harrell, Carson Akins, Jack Orr and Drew Cromer as just some of the players who will take on big roles this season as the the Wolves try to build on the success they’ve season over the last two seasons.