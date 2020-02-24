The Pepperell baseball team traveled to Blairsville on Saturday and came away with a split against Union County.
The Dragons won 9-1 in Game 1, then fell 9-3 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Mason Fincher earned the win striking out four over three innings. Hunter Henderson and Logan Lawrence pitched in relief.
Fincher, Landon Loyd and Dakota Corntassel each had two hits for the Dragons. Griffin Kanelos had a two-run double, and Logan Lawrence drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Chase Gresham was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Lawrence, Gage Moses and Kolby Davis had one hit each.
The Dragons are at home Tuesday for a matchup against Bremen.