Armuchee’s baseball team improved its record to 4-4 on Saturday with a pair of wins on the road against New Manchester.
The Indians took Game 1 won 11-4 in Game 1, and 15-1 in Game 2.
In the opener, Zach Smith pitched the Indians to the win with seven strikeouts over five innings. Jack Rush pitched two innings and struck out two in relief.
He also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Gauge Burkett had a double and a triple, Canyon Painter had two hits and an RBI, Brantson Duck had two doubles and two RBIs, and Blake Mathis had two hits and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Will Miller pitched a complete game and only gave up one hit. Burkett and Painter each had two hits and three RBIs, while Burkett added three runs scored, Rush had two hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases, and Kameron Parker scored three runs and had two stolen bases.
The Indians are at North Murray on Tuesday.
Darlington 8, Gilmer 3
Charlie Bell struck out nine over five innings to pitch the Darlington baseball team to an 8-3 win over Gilmer on Saturday at Darlington.
Caleb Butler pitched two innings for the Tigers and struck out two.
At the plate for the Tigers (5-1), Aiden Cloud had two hits and two runs scored, Jackson Norris hit a home run, Thomas Bethel had three RBIs, and Blake Robinson had two hits and an RBI.
Darlington hosts Gordon Lee on Wednesday.