As the country is experiencing uncertain times, Trion City Schools remains hopeful for the future and seized an opportunity to begin anew.
Sean Patrick has signed on as the new head varsity football coach of the Bulldogs, and he is planning to implement a layered approach to a successful football program. In addition, Patrick wants to build on a school culture designed for all students to achieve maximum success.
Trion’s new leader on the gridiron began his coaching career as offensive coordinator at Lincoln County in 2014. He has also served as the offensive coordinator for Houston County where he worked with former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm and lineman Trey Hill.
Since 2017, Patrick has been behind the offense at Bleckley County, guiding the 2019 offense to scoring 30.9 points per game, the second most points scored per game in school history.
He brings a unique blend of coaching experience and takes a hands-on approach to every position. From offensive line to wide receivers to play caller, Patrick has assembled a team of staff and players he hopes will put up big numbers in the fall.
“Football can be a great reprieve for how things are right now,” he said when explaining how he is working to take his players’ minds off what they are missing and gearing them up for what lies ahead.
“At some point in the future, football is going to end for these kids…the ultimate goal for us is to prepare these kids for life,” Patrick said.
Patrick is planning a “completely new” offensive look for the football program to help create successful student athletes.
He said he recognizes this upcoming football season will be a challenge with the ongoing crisis in our country. His staff has been working diligently to create the means for players to exercise both their bodies and minds while not being able to currently hold meetings with student athletes.
Trion is utilizing technology to communicate via Zoom and Hudl. Everything from playbooks to position meetings is being made available to students to prepare them during this unusual time.
Preparing for a new football season, at a new school and in unprecedented times, can be a daunting task. Patrick is in the unique position of creating a program while planning to support students and the Trion community both on and off the field.