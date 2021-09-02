The Friday night prep football schedule is packed with every team in Floyd County in action either on their home field or taking their show on the road.
Here is a look at the matchups and what to expect as they battle under the Friday night lights:
Cherokee (2-0) at Rome (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Cherokee leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cherokee won 21-15 at home on Sept. 18, 2020
Cherokee Key Players: AJ Swann (QB, Sr.), Zi Johnson (RB, Jr.), Tyler Goddard (LB, Sr.)
Rome Key Players: Reece Fountain (QB, Soph.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Jr.), Stephaylin Green (DL, Jr.)
Outlook: This is a game a lot of eyes will be on not only locally but around the whole state of Georgia. Both Rome and Cherokee are highly ranked with the state with the Warriors in the top 10 of most polls in Class 7A while the Wolves are comfortably in the top 10 of the Class 6A rankings. The Wolves will need to slow down Cherokee’s high-powered offense led by senior quarterback AJ Swann, a Maryland commit, who has steered his squad to 78 points combined in their first two games. Rome quarterback Reece Fountain shouldn’t be discounted either with the opposing QB getting a lot of respect as the sophomore is off to a good start in 2021 after throwing for close to 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Wolves’ season-opening victory at Rockmart a couple weeks ago. With both teams boasting great playmakers and experience on offense, the game will come down to which defense can force a big turnover in crunch time. Expect the Wolves’ defense to make a clutch play when needed as they earn a huge win in a slight upset on their home turf at Barron Stadium.
Prediction: Rome wins, 33-30
Armuchee (1-0) at Coosa (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Coosa leads 36-5
Last Meeting: Coosa won 41-20 at Armuchee on Oct. 4, 2019
Armuchee Key Players: Chandler Desanto (QB/DB/P, Jr.), JJ House (WR/DB, Sr.), Kameron Parker (WR/DB, Sr.)
Coosa Key Players: Hayden McBurnett (QB/LB, Jr.), Josh Dixon (RB/LB, Jr.), DJ Hames (RB/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: It’s a battle of Floyd County adversaries at Branch Bragg Field between two opponents that used to be region rivals before Armuchee dropped down to Class A following the GHSA’s last reclassification cycle so the schools and fan bases are well aware of each other. The Indians are riding high after a win in their season opener last week at Towns County, 31-14, while the Eagles are looking to bounce back following a tough loss at Trion last Friday, 48-13. The running game will be huge in this one as each team tries to impose their will on the other and control the momentum as well as the clock. It will be a close, competitive battle with local bragging rights on the line, but in the end, the home-standing Eagles will pull out a hard-fought victory.
Prediction: Coosa wins, 30-24
Pepperell (0-2) at Bremen (1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 4-2-1
Last Meeting: Pepperell won 30-8 on Sept. 19, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Matthew Waddell (QB, Jr.), Kolby Davis (LB/RB, Sr.)
Bremen Key Players: Christian Burks (QB, Sr.), Blake Matthews (WR/DB, Sr.), Avery Hill (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: It’s been a tough start for the Dragons in 2021 as they have suffered defeats to two quality opponents in Haralson County and Heard County. They will look to get on track this week when they take the drive down Highway 27 to Bremen to face a Blue Devils squad that has a young roster after losing several important seniors from their playoff squad of 2020. The Dragons have had chances in both games to turn the game in their favor but couldn’t sustain consistency before ultimately suffering the loss in both contests. The Dragons will once again lean on running back DJ Rogers to establish the rushing game against a Bremen defense that struggled to slow down Bowdon last week in 32-28 loss. It will be a good night for the Dragon fans that make the road trip and happy ride home.
Prediction: Pepperell wins, 28-17
Model (1-1) at Trion (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Trion leads 25-17-1
Last Meeting: Model won 31-0 at home on Sept. 18, 2020
Model Key Players: Bassel Khateeb (OL/DL, Sr.), Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Jr.), Cade Espy, WR/DB, Sr.)
Trion Key Players: Rob Brown (RB/DB, Sr.), Cole Cavin (TE/DL, Sr.), Kaleb Park (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: Model used some stingy defense to earn a win last week against LaFayette and even their record in the early season while Trion handled Coosa relatively easily in their season opener last Friday. This one should be a little more competitive for the Bulldogs as the Devils’ younger roster has gotten some much-needed game reps and shown improvement in from Game 1 to Game 2. They should be able to take another step in their third contest with their young quarterback gaining more confidence and their defense once again making it hard on the opponent. Despite having to go on the road, the Devils will do enough to earn a nice non-region victory and go over the .500 mark as they look to continue to build momentum before the 7-AA schedule starts in a few weeks.
Prediction: Model wins, 23-20
Darlington (0-1) at St. Francis (0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Darlington won 41-9 at home on Sept. 18, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Patrick Shelley (QB/DB, Sr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Jr.), Jack Payne (QB/LB, Sr.)
St. Francis Key Players: Jaiden Jenkins (QB/DB, Soph.), Roman Stamps (WR, Soph.), Jabriel Muhammad (LB/RB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Tigers battled to the end last Friday but fell just short in their season opener against a solid Whitefield Academy team at Chris Hunter Stadium. This week will be another big test as they travel to Alpharetta to take on St. Francis, who have suffered two tough losses of their own to open the season both by 10 points or less to North Cobb Christian and Athens Christian. Darlington handled the Knights easily last season in a lopsided game, but this one should be much more competitive as the St. Francis roster has much more experience after starting several underclassmen in 2020. But Darlington should still have the edge in experience and multiple players they can lean on offensively to make plays. The Tigers are strong in the trenches as well on both sides of the ball, and that will wear down St. Francis as the game progresses on Friday. Darlington pulls away in the second half to earn their first victory of 2021.
Prediction: Darlington wins, 38-28
Unity Christian (2-0) at Horizon Christian Academy (2-0)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (Sr.), Bailey Mohler (Sr.), Will Hester (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions are one a roll right now as they have won 14 straight games going back two seasons. They have started the 2021 season just like they finished last year, playing disciplined, hard-nosed football to keep the streak going. They will face their toughest test to date in 2021 when they travel to Cumming to visit Horizon Christian Academy, who are also undefeated so far this year. It will be another good night for the Lions as they continue their impressive play and keep racking up big offensive totals (108 points so far this season) in a dominant win on Friday night.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 45-21.