The Pepperell Dragons traveled to Bremen on Friday to take on the Blue Devils, looking to start momentum heading into the bulk of the season, but they were unsuccessful, with Bremen handing them their third loss to open the schedule in heartbreaking fashion, with the final sore being 39-32.
Defense was key for the Dragons early in the game, and the Dragons seemed to have control of the game for the first quarter and a half, at one point having a 14-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns by running back DJ Rogers, but Bremen proved to be too opportunistic for the remainder of the game.
The second quarter featured an offensive explosion by both teams, with 34 total points being scored in the period, 21 by Bremen, and 13 by the Dragons. At halftime, the score was Bremen 21-20.
The Blue Devils offense came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring in just two plays, capped off by a 37-yard passing touchdown that put the Blue Devils up 28-20
After another onside kick recovered by Bremen, the Blue Devils were able to drive far enough to kick a field goal to make the score 31-20, where the score stood until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Dragons capitalized on good field position on their first drive of the fourth quarter, with DJ Rogers again scoring, this time on a 31-yard run, but a missed PAT still had the Dragons down 31-26. A defensive stand by the Dragons and another touchdown run by DJ Rogers, this time a 56-yarder, would put the Dragons ahead 32-31 after a failed two point conversion with just over five minutes remaining.
Bremen wasn’t done yet though, as they scored on a 78-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the next drive to put Bremen back up 39-32.
The offense for the Dragons was able to drive to the Blue Devils 30-yard line, but a turnover on downs with 29 seconds left effectively ended the game.
The Dragons will have the next two weeks off before returning home to play Temple on Sept. 17