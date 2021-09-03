Fresh off a home win against LaFayette last week, the Model Blue Devils hit the road on Friday night for their first away game of the season at Trion. Trion’s decisive victory on the lines of scrimmage for most of the night propelled the Bulldogs to a 28-7 win.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt did not shy away from sharing his frustration after the game.
“We got our butts kicked up front,” Hunnicutt said. “Hats off to Trion. They did a good job. They’re a tough out, especially in Single-A football. They have a lot of good kids. We got out of character and started opening our mouths, and that is not how we’re going to be or how we’re going to respond. If you’re getting your butts kicked, you better learn how to shut up and take it.”
Trion’s solid play on the offensive line helped open up holes for their playmakers. Chief among those is Rob Brown at running back. Brown rushed for 136 yards on the night and scored the game’s opening touchdown (4-yard run) with 7:48 left in the first quarter.
However, Model responded with a touchdown of their own minutes later, as a Cade Espy interception of Trion (2-0) quarterback Logan Eller set the visitors up at the Trion 28. Model capitalized on the big play moments later as quarterback Dillon Silver, who again shared snaps with Landon Cantrell in the game, rushed for a two-yard touchdown.
That ended up being the last time the Blue Devils reached the end zone, and Trion added three more touchdowns in the game via three scoring tosses by Eller.
Model (1-2) will have to bounce back quickly, as another away game against Haralson County next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. looms large.