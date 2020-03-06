Nearly a month and 12 games into the prep baseball season, the Rome High Wolves finally got to host a home game at Legion Field.
Though the 11-5 loss to Region 7-5A foe Carrollton didn’t go the Wolves’ way, first-year coach Brent Tucker was glad to see his team on its home field for the first time.
“It was great to be over here,” Tucker said. “We’re just excited to be over here, and for me, it didn’t go our way, but we’ve got a young team and we’re learning. We’re just trying to pick up some momentum.”
Because of heavy rain and flooding in the area, the Wolves have been playing their home games at LakePoint Sports Complex, but the coaches and team spent Thursday pushing water away from the infield and getting Legion Field ready for action.
The Wolves (5-7, 0-1 7-5A) scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Trailing the Trojans (10-0, 1-0) by nine runs coming into the inning, Jonathan Vigoa started off with a walk followed by singles from Brayer Cowan and Caleb Ellard. Vigoa scored on Ellard’s single, then Jack Orr was hit by a pitch to load the bases with the score 9-1.
Drew Cromer then hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Cowan for a 9-2 score, and Carson Atkins singled to load the bases again. Andrew Harrell then singled to bring in Ellard and Orr and cut the Trojans’ lead to 9-4. The Wolves’ final run came when a sacrifice fly by Josh Ellard scored Atkins for a 9-5 score after six innings.
Tucker said he and his team have been working on some new concepts, which they implemented in the sixth inning adding he was glad to see the work pay off against the Trojans.
“We challenged them to just give a try our way for one inning,” Tucker said. “So to see five runs get put up, you’re like “OK guys, you’ve got to believe in this.’
“What I liked in that five-run inning was we didn’t quit,” Tucker added. “At 9-0, they could’ve thrown it in right there and just let the game get over with, but we didn’t quit and we just kept going, so I was proud of the boys for stepping up.”
With Carrollton’s Colton Cosper on the mound through the first five innings, the Wolves had trouble getting their bats going. The Mercer commit struck out 13 and allowed only three hits in the win.
Hayden Filletti struck out four over 4 2/3 innings of work in the loss. Cromer and Mason Tillery pitched in relief.
Rome will get another shot at Carrollton on Saturday when the Wolves travel to face the Trojans on their home field.
“With the region, it’s just going to be a dogfight every night,” Tucker said. “We’ve got to show up and be ready to battle. I think we’ve got a good chance to make the playoffs, but we can’t go out there and walk 10 and we can’t give up big innings. We’ve got to put the ball in play more. It’s just playing simple baseball, but that’s what works.”