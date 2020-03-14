With high school sports entering a period of uncertainty, and two longtime rivals got to battle it out one last time on the baseball field.
Ty Floyd threw a complete game shutout Saturday to lead Rockmart to a 3-0 win over Polk County rival Cedartown in what many hope won’t be the last high school baseball game played in Northwest Georgia this season.
Floyd, a senior commit to LSU, struck out 13 and allowed only one hit in the seven innings of work for the Yellow Jackets.
Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich said his squad did well against Cedartown in what might potentially be the last game of the season for the Jackets, especially Floyd.
“Ty Floyd was in control all game long and we got good hits when we needed them,” Yanzetich said. “Our catcher Sam Willbanks did a heck of a job back there blocking sliders and catching changeups. It’s tough when there are guys throwing 94s and 95s, so he did an excellent job.”
A bright spot for Cedartown was a double by Easton Oxenrider on the first pitch of the game.
Cade Dingler took the loss for the Bulldogs, going three innings and allowing one hit and one run while striking out one. Teammate Corben Cuzzort tossed three innings and struck out three.
CJ Culver, Reek Couch, Evan Ratcliff and Brayden Cole each had a hit for Rockmart, with Culver, Couch and Cole picking up an RBI apiece.
Rockmart secured the lead after both teams went scoreless through the first two innings in an early-going pitchers’ duel, but then Rockmart took command with a run in the bottom of the third and another in both the fifth and sixth innings.
The game came on the eve of the start of a two week suspension of all Polk School District athletic activities, which is in line with all other neighboring school systems, including Rome City and Floyd County.
“I have a coaches meeting next week to see how we will finish region play, depending on when we come back. We’re all hopeful that we will just be on a two week hiatus and will get a chance to finish our season,” Yanzetich said. “As a team, we are not allowed to do anything over the next two weeks, but the players can work all they want on their own. They know what they need to do to stay in shape and be ready to play when we come back.”
The move comes as several events have been postponed or canceled in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Polk County schools are scheduled to be closed through March 27 with students participating in the district’s distance learning program during that time.