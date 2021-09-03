The Armuchee Indians did something they haven't done in 12 years on Friday night, and an opportunistic defense led the way.
Armuchee forced five turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and got big stops when they needed them most late in the game to earn a 21-7 victory over Floyd County rival Coosa on the road to start 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2009.
"I told the kids before the game that with all the stuff going on with Covid and games getting canceled this year, you better play every game like it's your last," said Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green. "You better fully appreciate it, focus on it and appreciated your time together. It's a blessing to play, and I think that attitude showed tonight. Our kids played hard and had fun."
The Indians trailed early in the game and couldn't seem to get going offensively so their defense stepped up to change the momentum. Defensive back Will Daniel came up with an interception at his own 20 to stop a Coosa drive early in the second quarter, and a little while later his teammate Jacob Seagraves came up with an interception of his own that he took back for a score before it was called back due to a penalty.
Armuchee made the most of it however as they went on to turn Seagraves interception in a touchdown a few minutes later thanks to four-yard touchdown run by Alex Wright to tie the ballgame along with Grayson Perry's extra point.
The defensive momentum didn't stop there for the Indians as JR Early picked up a fumble and rumbled 24 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 14-7 lead late in the first half which they eventually took into the locker room.
Armuchee then came out in the third quarter and did exactly what they needed to do with the opening possession, putting together a six-minute, twenty-second drive that ended with another Wright rushing touchdown, this time from six yards out to make it 21-7.
Coosa (0-2) had a few chances in the fourth quarter as their offense drove the ball into Armuchee territory, but the Indians defense came up clutch once again with big stops. Seagraves added his second interception of the game with less than four minutes to go to help seal the win.
Armuchee's CJ Collins also had a fumble recovery in the second half.
Coosa's lone score on the night came late in the first quarter on a 37-yard touchdown run by Dalton Denton. Denton was the leading rusher in the game with 100 yards on 17 carries. Denton also had a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the score was called back due to a penalty.
DJ Hames added 80 yards rushing for the Eagles. Harley Brock added an interception.
Wright was the leading rusher for Armuchee with 60 yards on 14 carries and the two touchdowns. Chandler Desanto also threw for 53 yards.
Armuchee is off next week before hosting Southeast Whitfield on Sept. 17; Coosa is back at home next Friday to try to turn things around when they host Pickens County at 7:30 p.m.