Blake Hembree earned Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season Monday following Saturday's 55-8 Berry win over Hendrix in football action. The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Setting a new career-high for passing yards, Hembree led Berry to a season finale win over Hendrix. The junior was 20-of-24 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with 10 different receivers on the day. Hembree's scores came on a 60-yard strike in the second quarter and a 39-yard completion in the third. The junior also had four runs for 19 yards.
Hembree also earned the award on Oct. 31 after Berry's win over Sewanee.
The Vikings finished the season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in SAA play.
In other recent Berry athletics news:
Swimming and Diving
Berry trio earns sweeps conference honors
Berry's swim and dive program won three weekly awards this week from the Southern Athletic Association, with Grace Pleasant winning Women's Swimmer of the Week, Noah Brand winning Men's Swimmer of the Week and Kevin Fuentes-Bonilla taking Men's Diver of the Week honors.
The awards were announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Pleasant, a senior from Ellijay, had an outstanding day at Berry's dual meet against Sewanee. The senior was part of the winning 400-yard medley relay where she split a 1:05.79 on the breaststroke leg. She won the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke swims with times of 1:05.63 and 2:29.58, respectively. She also won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:14.72.
Brand, a senior from Norcross, put together a solid performance at Berry's dual against Sewanee over the weekend. The senior was part of the winning 400-yard medley relay, splitting 47.08 during the freestyle leg. He won the men's 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly races with times of 50.89 and 1:57.06, respectively. Brand closed the day with a 20.97 split on Berry's winning 200-yard freestyle relay.
Capping the awards, Fuentes-Bonilla, a senior from Lilburn, had a record-setting day diving in the Vikings dual against Sewanee. He was second on the 1-meter board, scoring a Berry record 164.70.
The Vikings are back in action the first weekend of December at the SCAD Invite in Savannah, Ga.