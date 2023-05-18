Model High senior Jakenes Heard signed a basketball scholarship Wednesday with Reinhardt University in Waleska.
Heard said of the signing: “It feels like a relief. I’m excited I get to take my talents to the next level. It doesn’t matter wherever I go, I know I’m going to miss this place. I know Model is what helped me get here to signing today, and I’m going to give my all at Reinhardt to represent my family, my coaches and my school.
“Reinhardt just felt like the best choice for me. It’s pretty close to home, and the program is really good. I already have a bond with some of the guys up there, so it was the perfect choice.
“I’ve got a little bit of jitters knowing I’m about to graduate high school, but I know it’s a blessing to walk across that stage. I feel like I will miss it, but it’s just the next part of life. That’s how life goes. I think starting at Reinhardt will be tough with school and basketball, but you never run or shy away from a challenge.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Heard (seated, second from right) were (seated, from left) father Burbee Heard Jr., mother Remia Heard, sister Jaide Heard, (standing, from left) Model High athletic director and assistant principal Mike House, Reinhardt University head men’s basketball coach Justin Newton, Model High assistant boys basketball coach Eric Collins, Model High assistant boys basketball coach Josh Goss, brother Jeremias Heard, brother Marco Cooper, Model High assistant boys basketball coach John Boyd, Model High head boys basketball coach Jacob Travis and Model High principal Kevin Strickland.
Heard was named the Region 7-AA Co-Player of the Year and Rome News-Tribune All-County Co-Player of the Year this past season after helping Model win the Region 7-AA championship and advance to the Class AA final four for the first time in program history.