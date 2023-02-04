Heard’s Favorites Food: Tacos Fast food: Wendy’s Movie: Puss in Boots TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants Band/artist: Kool & The Gang Team: Brooklyn Nets Nickname: Kenes
Versatility is extremely valuable on a basketball court.
It’s great to be able to do one or a couple things well, whether it’s shooting, handling the ball, playing tough defense, grabbing a crucial rebound or any other aspect of the game, but when a player can do it all, it makes a coach’s job a lot easier.
Model head coach Jacob Travis has the luxury of one of those type players on his roster in senior Jakenes Heard. Heard can contribute to the Devils’ success in a multitude of ways on the offensive and defensive end, but he’s also a leader with his calm demeanor on and off the court.
Heard is coming down the stretch of his final high school season with the Devils as the team currently sits atop the standings in Region 7-AA and has goals of winning a region title and making another deep run in the state tournament over the next few weeks following a trip to the Class AA elite eight last year. He has more than 800 career points and more than 700 career rebounds, and Travis has said on multiple occasions that he is the team’s best one-on-one defender. In fact, Heard is usually the one guarding the opposing team’s top offensive threat.
Heard even used his athletic abilities to play high school football this past fall, contributing for the Devils in a run to the state playoffs as the receiver had two touchdown receptions. He said that experience has only helped him on the basketball court too, contributing some added toughness and physicality.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Heard to discuss the current basketball season, his role for the Devils as a top defender, his first foray into high school football, his memories as an athlete at Model, the influence his coaches have had on him and several other subjects.
RN-T: How has basketball season gone so far and what are your expectations for what this team can accomplish the rest of the way?
HEARD: So far, I believe this team has practiced our butt off and worked hard. But like coach always says, “We haven’t come this far just to come this far.” We’re going to practice more. We’re going to get better. When the time comes, I believe we’re a championship-caliber team. We’ve just got to get our mindset right. There are some spots we need to fix, but, over time, we’ll fix those and be ready.
RN-T: Coach Travis has talked about you being the team’s best lockdown defender multiple times. How much pride do you take in being a defensive stopper for your team?
HEARD: I mean I’m honored, but I feel like any other guy on my team can do the same thing as well. We work on defensive drills probably about 60 or 70 percent of our practices, so I feel like anybody could step up at any moment. Like Jayden Hames — I’ll shout him out. He’s one of our best defenders as well. And we’ve got some guys on the bench that might not have seen many minutes yet, but there time is going to come soon because their defense is perfect. Their help, communication and taking ownership of what they have done shows what kind of players they are. I love that (Travis) picked me, but there are a lot of guys on our team that can handle that pressure.
RN-T: What was your experience like playing high school football for the first time this past season, and what did you take away from that?
HEARD: It was perfect. I’m not going to lie. I miss playing on that field. What I gained from playing football is my toughness on the court. That has really helped me this year. Taking hits from other guys, playing against some linebackers that were really hard hitters, has increased my mental and physical toughness. It increased my endurance as well.
RN-T: What is your favorite memory as an athlete at Model?
HEARD: This might sound weird, but it was getting dunked on at Thomasville last year in the playoffs because it fueled me. It has fueled my game ever since. Ever since that happened when the dude was taunting me, something just clicked in my mind that it’s time to stop playing around. I just thought, “Let’s play. If they want to play, we’ll play.” That memory might seem like a bad one to others, but that’s what pushes me today. It still pushes me.
RN-T: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
HEARD: I have to say coach Travis. I know my dad has coached me and helped me, too, but (Travis) taught me so much stuff on and off the court, like how to be a better person, a man in the eyes of others and how to lead in your community. I really didn’t like to be social with others, but since I started being coached by coach Travis, he has helped me get out of that mental shyness. I like the values he instills in us, like showing respect, being able to communicate and respect your elders and showing respect so people will respect you back. I’ve had plenty of great coaches, but none of them can top coach Travis.
RN-T: What do you like to do when you get some free time away from school and sports?
HEARD: I am a clean freak. If something isn’t clean, I need to clean it. I guess you could say I’m OCD because I need things a certain way. If it’s not, I’m going to freak out about it, so it might sound different, but I like to clean.
RN-T: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
HEARD: I would have to say Giannis Antetokounmpo. I like his composure. He keeps his composure throughout every game. I’ve never seen him really get mad on the court. He’s a people person, and he’s just a freak of nature. He’s so talented and so competitive, too.
RN-T: What are your plans for after high school?
HEARD: After high school, I’m planning on getting my business degree. I don’t know where I’m going to go yet, but wherever there is an opportunity, I’ll step into it. Basketball is my second option. My first option is always my education every time, but if I do get a chance to play basketball, then it just happens.