Model’s Heard brothers certainly made an impact on their team’s run to a share of the regular-season title in 7-AA, and the region’s coaches have taken note.
Jeremias and Jakenes Heard were voted as co-players of the year this past week to lead the 7-AA all-region honors voted on by the coaches.
Jeremias Heard is a junior forward/center who caused opposing teams problems with his size and strength with his scoring, rebounding and defensive presence. Jakenes Heard is a senior guard/forward who can get up and down the court, drive to the basket or shoot from distance and lock down the opponents’ top scoring threat.
Model’s Jayden Hames was selected to the all-region second team to round out the boys selections for the Devils.
On the girls side, Model was led by Sadie Raughton, who was selected to the all-region first team. Javia Samples and Briley Sims each earned a spot on the second team.
Model’s August Betz and Rachel Burkhalter were also selected honorable mention.
Fannin County’s Courtney Davis was the girls player of the year. The rest of the first team included Fannin County’s Ellie Cook and Ava Queen, Murray County’s Mattie Nuckolls, Kiersten Hixson, Ella Dotson and Bayleigh Winkler, North Murray’s Ava Robinette, Rockmart’s Sky Myers and Haralson County’s Anna Lane Coy.
The second team included Haralson County’s Morgan Martin, North Murray’s Cam Longley and Gordon Central’s Raniyah Ellis. Completing the honorable mention picks were Murray County’s Calan Ledford, Rockmart’s Emma Hindmon, Zori Williams, Lauryn Clark and Kaylee Huckaby, Fannin County’s Reigan O’Neal and Haralson County’s Bayleigh Chandler.
The boys first-team selections were North Murray’s Judson Petty, Skyler Williams and Seth Griffin, Murray County’s Avery Jones and Landon Bennett, Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson and Dennis Sims, Haralson County’s Nik Harness and Carson Ray and Gordon Central’s Mac McDaniel.
On the second team were Fannin County’s Benjamin Bloch, Gordon Central’s DJ Fleetwood, Rockmart’s Tyler Crumley and Fannin County’s Jordan Richerson.
The honorable mention picks were North Murray’s Isaiah Morrison and Zavon McDade, Gordon Central’s Logan Curtis, Haralson County’s Ethan Pixler and Jayden Ross, Murray County’s Braxton Vineyard, Parker Hawkins and Tad Stone, Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson and Jake Bailey and Fannin County’s Bryson Wright.