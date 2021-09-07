Rome, GA -- Stanley Joseph's header in the 89th minute lifted the Shorter Hawks to a 1-0 season opening win over the visiting Carson-Newman University Eagles Saturday night on Ben Brady Field.
Freshman, Emmanuel Alerte set up the game winner to Joseph as the senior defender headed the ball over CNU keeper, Bram Kaarsgaren and into the far corner with just 46 seconds remaining.
Junior goalkeeper Javy Flores was credited with 5 saves in his first collegiate shutout as the Hawks defense was stellar against the defending South Atlantic Conference Champions. CNU entered the match receiving votes in the NCAA Division II Pre Season Poll.
The Hawks withstood early pressure from the visitors but settled in and limited good scoring chances for CNU on the newly renovated home turf.
Davide Maiello and Mattia Maiello each had two shots for the Hawks who had 8 total to the Eagles 10.
"Great way to open our season on our new turf," said head coach Paul Furey. "We really defended well and intelligently and took advantage of our opportunities. I'm very proud of these guys to get 3 points against a quality side despite having two of our contests canceled due to opposing team's Covid outbreak."
The Hawks will take to the road this to face two Sunshine State Conference opponents, Florida Southern and Eckerd next weekend.