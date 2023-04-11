The Shorter football staff recently welcomed Azar Wilson back to to the program as the newest defensive line coach for Hawks.
Wilson comes to Shorter from Quincy University where he served as defensive line coach where he coached a pair of All-Conference defensive linemen.
Wilson is a Middle Tennessee State alum where he played football for the Blue Raiders. He was part of the Middle Tennessee State team that went to multiple bowl games. Wilson earned his degree in Exercise Science from Middle Tennessee State in 2017.
Wilson's first coaching stint was with Alabama during the 2018 season, serving as a strength and conditioning intern. During that time, he helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship and the Orange Bowl.
After finishing his internship there, Wilson began coaching at North Carolina A&T where he worked with the defensive line as well as the strength staff in 2019. He was a part of the team winning the HBCU national championship.
Wilson then moved back to Georgia to work as a graduate assistant defensive line coach at Shorter. He was able to help provide excellent knowledge and coaching during the condensed COVID spring season before heading back to his alma-mater Middle Tennessee State.
Wilson is a Georgia Native, attending McEachern High School where he played two sports for the Indians and was an All–Region performer.
Wilson is married to Lenai Wilson, and they have two children, Yonnis and Kenzo.
Shorter will open the 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 31 when it visits Samford for a 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central) kickoff.