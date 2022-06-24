The Shorter Women's Lacrosse team has officially signed 13 high school recruits in the 2022 class.
Shorter head coach Laura Jordan and the Hawks welcome Shyla Araujo, Jadie Arnold, Annagrace Crane, Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers, Ariel Grimwade, Abigail Love, Natalie McCullough, Alexis Schoggen, Francesca Smith, Emmie Tilson, Rei Voight, Maggie Wallace, and Jazzelle Ware.
"We are so excited to have these players on campus this fall," Jordan said. "They are all strong players and are going to contribute greatly to the success that this program continues to build."
The women's lacrosse team will welcome in five midfielders, four attackers and four defenders.
Midfield
Shyla Araujo from Dacula High School in Dacula, GA. Shyla was a four year varsity starter, three year captain, two time Team MVP,was a lead scorer on her team all four years, and finished her high school career with over eighty goals. She also competed for the Gwinnett Rush club program. Coach Jordan on Shyla: "Shyla's tenacity on both the offensive and defensive ends will help strengthen our midfield line."
Jadie Arnold from Summit High School in Springhill, TN. Jadie moved to Tennessee from Kentucky her sophomore year after playing on the undefeated state championship Wofford County High School team. While at Summit High School, Jadie was a three year varsity starter, named Team MVP both her junior and senior year, holds the record for most goals in a game with ten, and finished her high school career with a hundred and one goals. She also competed for the TN Lax and Nashville United club programs. Coach Jordan on Jadie: "Jadie's speed and agility are going to make her a threat on our midfield line."
Abigail Love from Columbus High School in Columbus, GA. Abigail comes from a military family and moved multiple times during high school but finished her last two years with the Columbus Blue Devils. She was a starter on varsity her junior and senior year and helped her team to a 12-7 record her senior year, the program's most wins in school history. She also played for the club team, 706. Coach Jordan on Abigail: "Abigail is the type of player that truly understands what the midfield position is and will contribute on both our offensive and defensive ends."
Emmie Tilson from Newnan High School in Newnan, GA. Emmie was a four year varsity starter and team captain her senior year. Her freshman and senior season, she won the Cougar Award for outstanding leadership, work ethic, and performance which is selected by both coaches and players. Emmie was also on her high school's cross country team and competed for the Peachtree Warriors club program. Coach Jordan on Emmie: "Emmie's leadership and overall lacrosse IQ will help on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field."
Natalie McCullough from North Paulding High School in Dallas, GA. Natalie was a part of the North Paulding women's lacrosse program. She helped the program to two state playoff appearances and was given the sportsmanship award for her kindness towards both players and coaching staff. She also competed for the B12 club lacrosse program. Coach Jordan on Natalie: "Natalie's willingness to play anywhere on the field is what makes her such an asset and will allow us to utilize her talents in many ways."
Attack
Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers from North Forsyth High School in Cummming, GA. Kaitlyn was a four year varsity player and a starter her junior and senior years. She helped lead the program to their first ever sweet sixteen appearance in the GHSA playoffs her senior year. Although Kaitlyn will come in as an attacker, she filled in on the defensive end for her team her senior season and won her team's Defensive MVP award. She competed in the Georgia All-Star game her senior year. Kaitlyn also played for the Georgia Outlaws club program. Coach Jordan on Kaitlyn: "Kaitlyn is a very strong player with a high lacrosse IQ. Her ability to understand both sides of the ball is going to help strengthen our attack."
Maggie Wallace from North Forsyth High School in Cumming, GA. Maggie was a four year varsity starter and also filled in on the defensive side of the field for her high school program. She helped lead them to their first ever sweet sixteen appearance and most wins in school history with a first-time win over West Forsyth. Maggie also played for the Georgia Outlaws club program. Coach Jordan on Maggie: "Maggie's ability to read the field and make quick decisions is going to help us tremendously on offense."
Rei Voight from Richmond Hill High School in Richmond Hill, GA. Rei was a part of the first-ever Richmond Hill varsity lacrosse program and was a starter all four years. She helped lead her team to the elite eight of the GHSA State playoffs her senior year, as well as the program's most wins ever in a regular season. She had a record high seven goals and ten points against South Effingham. She also played for her high school softball team where she was a four year starter. Rei competed for the Savannah Gulls club program. Coach Jordan on Rei: "Rei's hunger to be the best player possible is going to help her achieve great things on the offensive side of the field."
Ariel Grimwade from Ola High School in Ola, GA. Ariel was a four year varsity starter. Her sophomore and senior season, she received her team's Croc Award (ask Ariel where the name came from) which is given to a player who never misses a conditioning, practice, or game. She also won her team's Mustang Award sophomore year and Program First Award her senior year. Ariel's senior season was cut short due to a broken wrist but she was able to finish her high school career with forty-five goals and sixty-one points. Ariel also competed for the Warriors Lacrosse club program. Coach Jordan on Ariel: "Ariel is a gritty player and her ability to feed and drive to the cage will make her a dual threat on attack."
Defense
Annagrace Crane from Creekview High School in Canton, GA. Annagrace was a four year varsity player and scholar athlete letterman. She helped lead her team to their first ever region championship and second place finish in the GHSA State Championship. She finishes her high school career with sixty ground balls and forty caused turnovers. She also played for the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club. Coach Jordan on Annagrace: "Annagrace's speed and aggressiveness is going to strengthen our defensive unit and help us in our transition up field."
Jazzelle Ware from Kell High School in Marietta, GA. Jazzelle was a three time varsity letterman and two year varsity starter. She earned her team's Lady Longhorn Award her senior year. She also played at both the midfield and defensive positions her senior year. Jazzelle finished her high school career with eighty ground balls, thirty-one caused turnovers, and fifteen goals. She also played for the Atlanta Storm Lacrosse Club. Coach Jordan on Jazzelle: "Jazzelle's positivity and high lacrosse IQ on the defensive end will help make our defense a more cohesive unit."
Francessca Smith from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, MD. Francesca was a three year varsity letterman and starter her junior and senior seasons. She won Defensive MVP her senior year. She finished high school with twenty-seven caused turnovers and forty-five ground balls. She was also a standout soccer player for her high school all four years. Coach Jordan on Francesca: "Francesca's speed and aggressiveness will bring our defense to the next level."
Alexis Schoggen from Briarcrest Christain High School in Eads, TN. Alexis was a three year varsity starter. She was voted Team MVP her junior year and team captain her senior year. She helped lead her team to an eighteen and four record her senior year. She finished high school with fifty-four ground balls and thirty-six caused turnovers. She also competed for the Memphis Lacrosse Club Program. Coach Jordan on Alexis: "Alexis' strong vocalization and defensive IQ will allow our defensive unit to communicate better."