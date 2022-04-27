Shorter shut out the Clark Atlanta 16-0 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon as five Hawks' pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in the final home game of the season at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
The Hawks improve to 24-17 on the season while the Panthers are now 16-28 on the season.
T.J. Laramie started for the Hawks on Tuesday and tossed two innings, striking out two. Caleb McGinnis (W, 1-0) pitched an inning in relief and had two strikeouts. Ryan Calvert, Jonathan Pintaro and Tyler McWillie all additionally pitched in relief and contributed to the no-hitter and shutout.
Shorter plated seven of its 16 runs in the home half of the first. Lyndon Weaver doubled to left center to score Cameron Tilly to plate the first run of the inning. Cory Mason then scored on a passed ball. Right after, Kody Krause stole second, and Weaver stole home.
Later on in the first, Logan Stockton singled through the right side to score Krause. Jacob Pajer was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and this scored Stockton. Finally, Norman Leon singled to left to score Isaac Harkins and Matt Christian.
The score remained 7-0 until the Hawks added on a couple of runs in the bottom of the third. Stockton scored on a wild pitch to plate the first run of the inning. Later on, Tilly had a sac fly to center that scored Harkins.
Shorter plated three additional runs in the home half of the fourth courtesy of two home runs. Kobe Jones hit a solo home run to right center, and Christian hit a two-run home run shortly after.
The Hawks scored their final four runs in the win in the bottom of the sixth. Three of these runs came from two home runs. Stockton hit a two-run home run to left field to plate the first two runs of the inning. Christian then hit his second home run of the day. Later in the inning, Justin Barnes had a sac fly to left that scored Harkins to plate the final run.
Stockton went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, three RBI and a walk. Christian went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Shorter was on the road at Georgia Southwestern State on Wednesday and will travel to Auburn-Montgomery to open their final Gulf South Conference series of the season on Friday at 5 p.m.
In other recent local college baseball news:
Berry to host SAA Championship Pod starting Thursday
Berry's baseball team has earned the right to host a pod as part of the 2022 Southern Athletic Association Championships. Rhodes, Millsaps, and Centre will be the other three schools joining Berry in this double-elimination tournament to determine who advance to play for the SAA Championship the following weekend.
Berry finished in second place in the SAA regular season standings with a record of 13-8 and therefore, will hold the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Rhodes finished with a 12-9 record in the SAA and in a three-way tie for third; however, due to winning the tiebreaker via a win over Birmingham-Southern earlier this season, the Lynx claim the No. 3 seed in the tournament. With a record of 11-10 in SAA play, Millsaps claims the No. 6 seed for the tournament. The final team in the pod will be Centre, which finished the SAA regular season with a mark of 6-15.
Among the four teams competing at William R. Bowdoin Field later this week, Berry has six wins against the opposition, while Rhodes and Millsaps each have five. Centre has two wins against the other teams competing at Berry this week.
The schedule for the Berry Pod is as follows:
Thursday
G1: Millsaps v. Rhodes | 1 p.m.
G2: Centre v. Berry | 5 p.m.
Friday
G3: Winner G1 v. Winner G2 | 12 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 v. Loser G2 | 3:30 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 v. Loser G3 | 7 p.m.
Saturday
G6: Winner G3 v. Winner G5 | 1 p.m.
G7 (If Necessary): Winner G6 v. Loser G6 | 4:30 p.m.