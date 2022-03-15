After a cancellation on Saturday due to the impacts from the winter storm, the Shorter Hawks swept the University of West Georgia Wolves in a Gulf South Conference (GSC) doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks defeated the Wolves 4-3 in extra innings in game one and 6-3 in the nightcap. Solid pitching was key in both games today for the Hawks.
Shorter is now 14-7 on the season and 8-3 in GSC play. West Georgia falls to 11-9 on the season and 4-7 in GSC play after today.
Game 1, Shorter wins 4-3: The Hawks defeated the Wolves 4-3 in extra innings in game one of today's doubleheader.
Tyler McWillie started for the Hawks in game one. He tossed five innings and had six strikeouts. Carson Cook (W, 2-2) pitched 4.1 innings in relief, striking out six and giving up two runs on four hits. James Colyer (S, 2) tossed 0.2 innings and had two strikeouts.
West Georgia plated the first run of game one in the bottom of the third.
The Hawks did not plate their first run of game one until the top of the sixth after Cameron Tilly doubled to right field to score Lyndon Weaver.
The Wolves plated two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead in the game.
The Wolves maintained this lead going into the ninth. However, the Hawks plated two runs to tie the game in the ninth. Tilly advanced to third and then scored on a throwing error by the West Georgia first baseman to plate the inning's first run. Kody Krause then had a sac fly that scored Cory Mason to tie the game.
The game went into extra innings as the Wolves did not respond in the home half of the ninth.
Shorter plated the final run of game one in the top of the 10th after Norman Leon scored on a wild pitch.
Tilly went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Mason went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Jacob Pajer went 2-for-5.
Game 2, Shorter wins 6-3: The Hawks defeated the Wolves 6-3 in game two of this afternoon's doubleheader.
Jonathan Pintaro (W, 5-1) started for the Hawks in game two and was dominant as he pitched the entire game. He threw 141 pitches over seven innings of work, striking out 14 and giving up three runs on seven hits.
The Wolves plated the first run of game two in the home half of the first.
However, the Hawks quickly took the lead in the game after plating five runs in the top of the second. Cory Mason scored after Tyler McWillie had a sac fly for the inning's first run. Shortly after this, Isaac Harkins singled to right field to score Justin Barnes. Jacob Pajer then singled to left to score Andres Ferreiro. Lyndon Weaver then doubled down the left field line to score Pajer and Harkins. The score was 5-1 Shorter after this inning.
Shorter added an additional run in the top of the third after McWillie hit a home run to left center.
West Georgia scored two more runs in game two, one in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the sixth.
McWillie went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI in game two. Pajer went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Harkins went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Weaver went 1-for-4 with two RBI.
In other recent college baseball action:
Berry completes SAA sweep with comeback
Reminiscent of their eight-run eighth inning that propelled the Vikings over Oglethorpe on Sunday, Berry would once again compile eight runs in their final at-bat to secure the series sweep over the Stormy Petrels and stay perfect in Southern Athletic Association play, winning 12-8.
Oglethorpe (6-9, 2-4) wasted no time tallying their first runs, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Then, with one out in the bottom of the first, Joey Garcia tripled to left-center field and scored after an RBI double from Spence Johns, cutting the lead to 4-1. The Stormy Petrels would strike for two more runs in the third, giving them their largest lead of the day.
Berry (12-5, 3-0 SAA) would once again have the answer in the bottom half, coming alive after an RBI single from Wesley Wade to score Garcia. A double from Justin Carr that caromed off the center field wall then brought two more runs home, scoring both Wade and Johns and making the score 6-4.
Over the next five innings, two more runs would come across to score in favor of the Stormy Petrels and Berry was left searching for answers offensively as the Vikings would register just one hit between the fourth and seventh innings.
Trailing 8-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning however, the Vikings lineup would finally hit its stride. Andrew Pendleton sent his second home run in as many days over the right field wall, scoring Wesley Wade who had reached on a hit by pitch to begin the inning. Back-to-back one-out doubles from Ronnie Caricofe and Trace Cate, and a walk to Dalton Smith caused the Stormy Petrel defense to stiffen up a bit. Three errors and a three-run triple from Pendleton later, the Vikings found themselves up 12-8. Pendleton alone had five RBIs in the inning to accompany the round-tripper and the triple.
Mason Carnes picked up his third win of the season, tossing four innings and giving up just four hits, surrendering the lone run in the sixth inning. Pendleton finished the weekend 6-for-9 with two home runs, 12 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia, Johns, and Pendleton all finished will multi-hit performances.