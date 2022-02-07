After a rainout on Friday, the Shorter Hawks swept the Miles College Golden Bears in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex. Shorter won 16-3 in game one and then defeated the Golden Bears 10-6 in the nightcap. Both a strong afternoon at the plate and solid pitching were key for the Hawks today.
Shorter improves to 2-1 on the season after the doubleheader, and Miles is now 0-3 on the season. Here are the details on each of the games on Saturday:
Game 1, Shorter wins 16-3
Shorter defeated Miles 16-3 in game one of today's doubleheader. Tyler McWillie got the start for the Hawks in game one and tossed three innings, striking out five and giving up one run on two hits. Jesse Simpson (W, 1-0) pitched two innings in relief, striking out one and giving up one run on one hit. Andrew Asselin closed out the game for the Hawks and had three strikeouts.
Shorter plated the first two runs of the game in the home half of the first. McWillie doubled down the left field line to score Cory Mason and Lyndon Weaver.
The Golden Bears did not score their first run of the game until the top of the third.
The home half of the third is when the Hawks really got the offense going with a total of seven runs scored in this inning. To start things off, Kody Krause singled down the right field line to score McWillie. Weaver then walked with the bases loaded to score Jakob Woods. After this, Mason doubled to center, and this scored Jacob Pajer and Andres Ferreiro. A sac fly to right from McWillie drove in Weaver to score the inning's final run.
The Hawks plated three more runs in the fourth. Norman Leon tripled to start off the inning and then scored on an error by the center fielder. Pajer had a sac fly to left that drove in Woods for the inning's second run. Weaver then doubled to right to score Ferreiro.
The Golden Bears plated their second run in the top of the fifth.
The Hawks scored two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth. Justin Barnes scored on a wild pitch, and Ferreiro grounded out to score Krause.
Miles plated their final run of the game in the sixth.
The Hawks then scored their final two runs of the game in the sixth. Barnes doubled to center, and this scored Donavan Frayer and Weaver.
Weaver went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI and two walks. McWillie went 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI. Woods went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Krause went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Game 2, Shorter wins 10-6
The Hawks defeated the Golden Bears 10-6 in the nightcap of today's doubleheader.
Miles plated the first run of game two in the top of the first.
The offense was quiet for the Hawks until the home half of the third. In this inning, Jacob Pajer stole third after being hit by a pitch and stealing second. He then scored on an error by the catcher.
The Golden Bears scored the next three runs of the game in the top of the fourth. Miles plated two additional runs in the fifth. This made the score 6-1 Miles.
The offense came alive for Shorter in the home half of the fifth, and the Hawks took control of the game. Andres Ferreiro hit a three-run home run to start things off. Lyndon Weaver and Cory Mason then both hit two-run home runs shortly after this to make the score 8-6 Shorter. Kody Krause singled to drive in Norman Leon to end the inning.
Jakob Woods walked with the bases loaded and scored Mason to plate the game's final run for the Hawks in the bottom of the seventh.
Leon went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Mason went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk. Ferreiro went 1-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. Pajer went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
James Colyer got the start for the Hawks in game two. He tossed 3.1 innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on two hits. Carson Cook (W, 1-0) tossed 0.2 innings in relief and gave up no runs. Ethan Hawthorne (S, 1) pitched the final two innings of game two and struck out four.
Up Next
The Hawks return to action on Tuesday and will face the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. at the Ledbetter Baseball Complex.