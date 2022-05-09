The Shorter Hawks defeated the Valdosta State University Blazers 11-4 on Sunday afternoon to advance in the Gulf South Conference (GSC) tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Carson Cook (W, 5-4) tossed 7 2/3 innings in relief for the Hawks, striking out five and giving up three runs on four hits and four walks.
The Hawks struck first and scored the first four runs of the game in the top of the first. Lyndon Weaver hit a solo home run to center to plate the first run of the game. Shortly after, Logan Stockton doubled to left field to score Matt Christian and Cameron Tilly. Norman Leon then doubled to center to score Stockton.
Valdosta State scored its first run in the bottom of the first after Ryan Romano scored on a wild pitch. The Blazers added on a couple of runs in the second after Jisjar Clotida hit a two-run home run to make the score 4-3 Shorter.
Shorter plated its next three runs in the top of the fourth. Leon advanced to third and then scored on a throwing error by the Valdosta State right fielder to score the first run of the inning. Later on, Jacob Pajer singled to center to score Jakob Woods. Right after this, Weaver had a sac fly to center that scored Kody Krause.
The Hawks added on four runs in the top of the eighth. Krause singled to right to score Stockton to plate the first run of the inning. Pajer then reached on a fielder’s choice to score Leon. Soon after Weaver doubled down the left field line, and this scored Pajer and Krause.
The Blazers plated their final run of the day in the bottom of the eighth.
Weaver went 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI in today’s game. Stockton went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI.
The victory pushed the Hawks ahead in the bracket to take on Lee on Monday afternoon.
In previous action from Shorter’s run at the GSC Tournament:
Shorter stays alive with elimination-game win
The eighth-seeded Shorter Hawks defeated the No. 4 seed Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) Warhawks 8-2 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon to stay alive in the Gulf South Conference (GSC) tournament.
Jonathan Pintaro (W, 10-3) started for the Hawks and was solid over 7 2/3 innings of work. He threw 126 pitches and had four strikeouts. He additionally gave up two runs on five hits. Pintaro recorded his 400th career strikeout during the victory.
The Hawks scored the first three runs of the game on two home runs. Cameron Tilly hit a solo home run to right in the bottom of the first, and Matt Christian then hit a two-run home run to center in the bottom of the second to make the score 3-0 Shorter.
Shortly after the two-run homer from Christian in the second, Norman Leon scored on a wild pitch to score the fourth run of the game for the Hawks.
Shorter plated its next two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Pajer hit an infield single to third, and this scored Leon. Shortly after this, Tilly singled to center, and this scored Jakob Woods.
The Hawks added on an additional run in the bottom of the seventh after Leon had a sac fly to center that scored Christian.
The Warhawks scored their two runs of the game in the top of the eighth courtesy of two RBI singles.
Pajer scored the final run of the game for the Hawks in the bottom of the eighth.
Leon went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in today’s game. Christian went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Tilly went 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and a walk. Pajer went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk.