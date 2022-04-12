Saturday night was the culmination of close to four weeks of work put in by the Shorter Hawks as they brought spring practice to a ceremonial end with their annual Spring Game at Ben Brady field on the Shorter campus.
A large crowd of family, friends, fans and recruits were on hand to see the scrimmage, which featured the Hawks divided up into blue and white teams and several different practice-type scenarios, including short-field and long-drive situations and competition between the first, second and third-stringers.
“There was definitely a buzz around campus on Saturday,” said Shorter head coach Zach Morrison. “We didn’t keep the official attendance numbers, but there were a good number of people there. It was the most we’ve had for our spring game in the five years I’ve been here, and it was a fun night for our program. There was food and tents and a good tailgate-type atmosphere.”
No official score was kept in the spring game/scrimmage, but Morrison said it was a good opportunity for he and his coaching staff to see how much progress the team has made over the course of spring practice, which began on March 16 and wrapped up on Saturday night. The Hawks worked out together two days a week according to Morrison and then held practices on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Morrison said he was pleased overall with what he saw on Saturday night and how much hard work his players put in during spring practice as a whole.
“I think we had some excellent competition in the spring game and all the way through spring practice,” said Morrison. “We had a scrimmage last Saturday, and we definitely showed in the spring game that we had gotten better during that short amount of time between that first scrimmage and this one. We were a little banged up after going through four weeks, but to see guys execute, be coachable and grow, that was what we were looking for. We wanted to see guys learn from their mistakes and get better. We weren’t perfect by any means, but I thought we represented ourselves very well as a team.”
After losing a large senior class from last year’s roster, the Hawks went into spring practice with lots of opportunity for different players to compete for reps and, ultimately, increased playing time in the Fall. Morrison said that was one of the biggest things he was impressed with was seeing how many different guys stepped up and showed what they are capable of going forward.
“We wanted to find some guys to step into bigger roles, and we definitely had some individual standouts do that in the last few weeks,” said Morrison. “When you graduate about 25 players with a lot of those being on the defensive side, it definitely opens up things for competition. And then we lost four of our starting offensive linemen too so there were several that took advantage of the opportunity given to them to get in the rotation in those spots. But there were several position groups that are very competitive...the running back room, the quarterback room, the linebackers, the defensive line. It was really competitive across the board, and that will make us better. I told them all that they have worked their tails off, and this spring was a chance to show how much you have grown.”
Next up for the Hawks will be the voluntary summer workout program. Players will be given workouts to do on their own in May and June, and then Morrison said he expects a larger number than ever before to take advantage of Shorter’s July term to be on campus to take a class and be able to go through more summer conditioning in preparation for Fall camp, which will begin with the first official team practice on Aug. 8.
Shorter, which is coming off a 3-8 campaign in 2021, will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 on the road at Brevard College with a kickoff time to be announced later. They will play their first home game at Barron Stadium on Sept. 10 when they host Clark Atlanta with kickoff set for noon.
Morrison said he is excited about what he saw during spring practice and the direction the team is going in as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“There is a lot of buy-in, believing in and loving each other and a brotherhood with this team,” said Morrison. “There is a lot of positive things I see from this team. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do this Fall.”