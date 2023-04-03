The Shorter Hawks have been putting in the work over the last few weeks at spring practice and even before that in offseason workouts, and on Saturday at Ben Brady Field, they got to show off the progress made in front of a sizeable crowd.
The Hawks played their annual Blue and White spring game in in front of family, friends and fans, and head coach Zach Morrison’s team displayed depth, talent and playmaking ability on both sides of the ball.
The contest was a battle between the “Blue” team and the “White” team with those in blue being on the defensive side of the ball while those wearing white competing on offense. After warm-ups and position-specific drills, the teams went at it in a controlled scrimmage for a period.
Standouts from the opening portion of the scrimmage included the Blue’s Milton Adams who picked off a pass on the first drive, and the White’s Jonovan Lowe who scored the only touchdown of the period on a short run after a long drive by the backup group led by quarterback Joshua Brown.
Following those reps, Shorter moved into a goal line period with the Blue team backed up defending its end zone from inside the 20-yard line. The group did so quite well, getting multiple stops on fourth down. The White team eventually scored multiple touchdowns, one coming from a Brown pass to Jaylin Marshall, a 10-plus yard touchdown run by Brent Brown and another TD run on a keeper by Joshua Brown.
Following that session, the field was flipped and the White team was charged with trying to secure two first downs in a game-type scenario where it would be trying to churn the clock with a late lead.
After a water break, the teams wrapped up the scrimmage with a period devoted to the two-minute drill. Quarterback Harold Cook had his best reps during this portion as he made several impressive throws, including long touchdown passes to Amarey Morrow and John Dietl III.
“We got 120-130 love reps today so that is a lot of evaluation for us as coaches and a lot of chances for our guys to compete,” said Morrison. “We had several that stood out with defensive back Artellious Edmonds making several big plays, Dietl making some plays at tight end and a lot more that I could mention. Our offensive line had some ups and downs, but we had several guys that had really good efforts today. I thought our defensive line made some great plays too with two of our leaders Ryan Richardson and Tony Bethea really stepping up.
“Overall it was a great day of evaluation, and there were a lot of opportunities for everyone to compete today and really all spring. That’s what this time of the year is about is competing and seeing what kind of group we have going into this season. It’s good to see the guys in different situations like we saw today too. Red zone is always important, stepping up on third down is important...We wanted to see how the guys battled in those situations.”
Following Saturday’s scrimmage the Hawks were set to close out the spring with two more practices, one on Monday and one on Wednesday, before wrapping things up and looking toward the summer. Morrison said he has been pleased with what his team has been able to get done in the past few weeks.
“It’s been productive for us for sure,” said Morrison. “Installs are done, and now we can hone in on what we have learned and how we can continue to get better. We’ll focus on special teams a good bit during this last couple practices since we haven’t spent a lot of time on that during the first part of spring practice. But overall I’m excited about where we’re at going into the summer.”
Morrison said the next thing on the calendar for the coaching staff is getting back on the recruiting trail in May and then getting things ready for July 10 when he expects his largest group yet to report for summer workouts before official fall camp begins in early August.
Shorter opens the 2023 season on the road at Samford on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. This will be the Hawks’ final season as a member of the Gulf South Conference before playing as an NCAA Division-II Independent in 2024 and then being one of the six schools to play as part of Conference Carolinas starting in 2025 as the conference will sponsor football for the first time since 1974.