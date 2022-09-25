Shorter was just a few plays away from a statement win on Saturday in its conference opener at Barron Stadium, but even in a 34-30 loss to traditional power Valdosta State, the Hawks showed why there is tons of optimism that the program is turning things around.
Shorter (2-2, 0-1 Gulf South Conference) led 17-3 at the half, and after the Blazers fought back to tie it at 17-17 midway through the third quarter, the Hawks never wavered in their belief that they would be the team on top at the final horn. But in a thrilling, back-and-forth final quarter and a half, it was Valdosta State (3-1, 1-0) that made enough plays down the stretch to edge out a narrow victory.
Trailing 34-30 late in the game, Shorter's offense put together a drive that included multiple clutch plays and set them up deep in Valdosta State territory for the potential winning score. But on a fourth-down attempt just outside the 10, a Hawks' pass floated a few feet past a receiver in the end zone as the Blazers escaped with the conference-opening win.
Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said even in the disappointing final score, his team showed why it will be competitive in 2022 after several years of rebuilding the program from the ground up.
"I think today shows that we have a ton of grit and fight on this team on both sides of the ball," said Morrison. "There are always things we will look at and try to get better at, but the makeup of this team is that there is no quit in them. We've had so much growth in our program, and even though we play in the best conference in (NCAA Division-II), these guys believe. We've got great leadership and a great group of guys. Just like last week (against Albany State), we've got to work on having better execution of assignments. But today the way we competed against a nationally-ranked, very-talented Valdosta State team shows that we have a chance to be successful this year."
The first half went exactly how the Hawks would've scripted it if they had the chance as the defense was dominant and opportunistic. After Shorter and Valdosta State traded punts to open the game, the Hawks' offense put together a 90-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 26-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Dollard with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Shorter kicker Brett Bardenwerper connected for a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-0, and then after Hawks' linebacker Devonn Lane picked off a Blazers' pass at the Valdosta State 18, the offense cashed in the turnover a few plays later as Dollard once again found the end zone on a six-yard TD run to make it 17-0 late in the second quarter.
Valdosta State drove for its lone score of the first half on its final drive of the first two quarters as kicker Estin Thiele sent a 26-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to make it 17-3 at the break.
"We really couldn't have asked for a better first half," said Morrison. "The defense played great, and our offense moved the ball well. We were able to control the clock and keep (Valdosta State's offense) off the field for a while, and our defense got stops and a turnover when they did have the ball."
The Blazers responded early in the second half as they drove for a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter with Jamar Thompkins running it in from a yard out, and after a defensive stop they drove for another score tie the game as quarterback Ivory Durham scrambled in for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 17-17.
With all the momentum in Valdosta State's favor and in a spot in the game where the Hawks' teams of recent years would likely let the game slip away, Shorter responded with a long drive that ended with a one-yard TD plunge over the top of the pile by quarterback Aeneas Dennis to put his team back on top 23-17. (The extra point was blocked.)
From there, the Blazers quickly answered with another scoring drive as Durham capped of a four-play, 75-yard march with a six-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter to put his team back on top 24-23.
Early in the fourth quarter, Valdosta State's Jordan Billups intercepted a Shorter pass and returned it 65 yards deep into Hawks territory. But the defense held strong and forced the Blazers into a 26-yard field goal by Thiele to make it 27-23 with 11:17 remaining.
On the next drive, Shorter's Dennis found running back Devin Brown out of the backfield and the playmaking transfer shook a couple tackles and took it 58 yards for a touchdown catch to put the Hawks back on top at 30-27 with 10:03 left in the fourth.
Valdosta State countered again and hit some big plays on a five-play, 75-yard drive that produced the eventual game-winning score as Seth McGill ran in a touchdown from 13 yards away.
Shorter took the next drive and went down the field, managing some huge third-down and fourth-down conversions and using almost all the remaining clock before the unsuccessful fourth-down attempt with less than a minute to play.
The Hawks' offense put together another big effort on Saturday as it finished with 466 total yards with 235 on the ground and 231 through the air. Dennis had 231 yards passing on 15-of-27 attempts with one touchdown and one interception, and Dollard was the leading rusher with 71 yards on 14 attempts and two scores.
Justus Durant added 59 yards on 10 carries, and Brown and Dennis each finished with 40-plus yards on the ground. Brown also had 69 yards receiving on two catches, John Dietl III caught four passes for 46 yards and Kyle Morlock hauled in two catches for 70 yards.
"Offensively, we've had four straight games with more than 400 yards...I don't know the last time we've done that," said Morrison. "We just need to finish a couple more drives. We had some opportunities to score some more points, but we had an interception, a field goal blocked and that drive stopped at the end. We've got to be better there. But there is definitely excitement in the locker room about our offense and the changes we've made."
Defensively for the Hawks, Trey Thomas led the team in tackles with seven total, including six solo, to go with a pass breakup. Deandre Moss added six tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, and Bruce Guyton, Lane and Cedric Lynch had five apiece. Guyton had the Hawks' lone sack on the day, Lane had the interception and a pass breakup and Lynch also had a pass breakup. Tony Bethea also had four tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss.
For the Blazers, McGill had a big day on the ground with 144 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, and Durham passed for 237 yards on 17-of-30 attempts with one interception. Durham ran for a pair of scores as well.
Jameon Gaskin led Valdosta State in tackles with 11 total, and Michael Gayden added 10 stops.
Shorter will be on the road next Saturday to take on West Alabama in another conference matchup starting at 3 p.m. Valdosta State will visit Delta State for a 7 p.m. kickoff.