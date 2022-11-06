A balanced offense, an aggressive, opportunistic defense and solid play on special teams helped Shorter put together a complete performance on Saturday in a 31-14 home win over North Greenville to break a long conference losing streak.
With the successful effort against the Crusaders at Barron Stadium, the Hawks (3-7, 1-6 Gulf South Conference) celebrated its first win in conference play since October 3, 2015 when they won 42-23 at Mississippi College on the road.
Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said the victory was another step in the brick-by-brick rebuilding process the program has been going through since he took the job back in 2018.
"Our mentality now is that we can play with anybody, and this is a good start for us," said Morrison. "When you have days like today when things just go right, it shows what this team can really do. And that's even with us leaving some points out there in my opinion. If everyone buys in, results like today will happen. The big thing we did today was finish. We've had some positives in games this year, but we haven't finished. Today we did that."
The Hawks built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an offense that was able to move the ball in multiple ways. Justus Durrant, who had a big day on the ground overall, opened the scoring by exploding past the first level and sprinting 78 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to give his team the initial lead at 7-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.
After North Greenville (3-6, 2-5) pushed the ball deep into Shorter territory on the ensuing drive, the Hawks' defense came up with its first of three turnovers on the day as Artellious Edmonds picked off a Crusaders' pass in the end zone on third and goal.
Shorter added another touchdown after a nice drive later in the first quarter with Jaiden Dollard scoring on a run from six yards away for his first of two rushing touchdowns in the win.
Early in the second quarter, the Hawks' lead grew to three touchdowns when quarterback Harold Cook found tight end Kyle Morlock for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
North Greenville finally got on the board a couple minutes later on a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dylan Ramirez, but after a long drive deep into Shorter territory late in the half, the special teams unit came through for the Hawks as John Dietl III blocked a Crusaders' field goal attempt with less than a minute to play before the break.
Shorter's defense also came up with a fumble recovery in the first half as Bruce Guyton fell on a loose ball after a strip-sack by teammate Bryan Bordeaux.
"We had a couple seniors on the defense line today that I think it really hit them that this was their last home game here, and they played with that kind of edge," said Morrison. "Kudos to Bruce and Hanock Berhane, two of our seniors, that really had a good day up front, and we had several others that stepped up big. We really controlled gaps today which is something we have been focusing on, and our linebackers were filling. We were able to rattle their quarterback some by getting in his face. We had seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks and two interceptions. That was a big part of this win."
Shorter's defense continued its strong play in the third quarter, holding the Crusaders off the scoreboard in the period while the Hawks' offense made it 28-7 with a long scoring march that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Dollard with 4:19 remaining in the quarter.
The Hawks got their third turnover over the day midway through the fourth quarter when Trey Thomas picked off a Ramirez pass that set up an eventual 22-yard field goal by Brett Bardenwerper to make it 31-7 in favor of the home team.
North Greenville scored a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Ramirez to Corey Watkins, but it was too little, too late as Shorter recovered the short pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff, took a couple knees and ran out the clock on the losing-streak ending win.
Ramirez finished with 242 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions, and Watkins had 119 yards rushing on 14 attempts to go along with his receiving TD.
The Hawks' offense had a balanced day overall with 417 total yards, racking up 217 on the ground and 200 through the air. Durrant was the leading rusher with 122 yards on 19 carries and a score, and Devin Brown added 71 yards on seven carries. Dollard contributed 21 yards and two TDs as well.
Cook finished with 200 yards passing and a touchdown on 14-of-24 attempts, and Morlock was his leading receiver with 96 yards on five catches with a touchdown.
Devon Lane led the way on defense for Shorter with eight total tackles (four solo, four assists), including a tackle-for-loss to go with a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Kolby Reynolds had seven total tackles and a pass breakup, and Thomas and Edmonds each had five solo tackles and an interception. Owen Moss had the other sack along with Bordeaux.
Shorter will wrap up the season next Saturday by visiting Valdosta State at 3 p.m. as part of the Gulf South Conference showdown. The Hawks lost a heartbreaker to the Blazers 34-30 back in September at Barron Stadium in the conference opener.
"We have to finish strong next week," said Morrison. "We want some redemption against Valdosta State. I know the guys will be excited. It is rare to get a second opportunity against a team in the same season so we've got to take what we did today, carry it forward and make sure we're ready for next week at Valdosta State."
North Greenville will wrap up its regular season next Saturday when it hosts West Georgia at 12:30 p.m.