Shorter overcame a double-digit deficit late in the second half and got a game-winning jumper from Ricky Knight Jr. with four seconds remaining to snap a 15-game losing streak with a 76-74 win at Montevallo on Thursday in Gulf South Conference play.
The Hawks (4-18, 2-14 Gulf South) found themselves down by 11 at 70-59 with 5:56 remaining but refused to go away and quickly strung together some crucial buckets before eventually pulling ahead 72-71 on a converted shot by Knight with 1:47 left.
A pair of free throws by Shorter's Micah Hodges pushed the advantage to three points with 1:08 on the clock, but Montevallo's Braxton Bertolette hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to tie once again tie the game at 74-74. That set the stage for Knight's game-winner as he pulled up in the paint and put one through the net in the closing seconds to send his team to a much-needed win.
The victory was Shorter's first since beating Pensacola Christian College at home on Nov. 22 and the first in conference since opening the Gulf South slate with a win at West Florida on Nov. 17.
The Hawks, who trailed 40-39 at the half on Thursday, were led by Raphael Houssou with 17 points, including five 3s. Knight added 13 to go with five assists and five rebounds, and Ian Keith also scored 13 points.
Chris Brown Jr. was the fourth Shorter player in double figures with 12 points. Hodges added nine points and seven rebounds.
Bertolette had a huge night for Montevallo (9-14, 7-12) in the loss with a game-high 31 points, including four 3s, and also pulled down eight rebounds. James McNeil and Kendon Knight were also in double figures scoring with 15 points and 10 points, respectively.
Shorter is back home on Saturday to host West Georgia in a conference matchup starting at 4 p.m. at the Winthrop-King Centre.
In the Shorter-Montevallo women's game earlier on Thursday:
Montevallo 90, Shorter 46
The Hawks fell behind thanks to a big first quarter by Montevallo and could never really recover in a lopsided conference road loss.
Shorter (2-19, 2-16 Gulf South) saw Montevallo run out to a 30-13 lead after one quarter. The Hawks eventually trailed 51-25 at the half, and Montevallo kept building on its lead, outscoring the visitors 18-13 in the third and 21-8 in the fourth.
Montevallo (10-13, 10-9) had 13 total players score in the victory led by Michaella Edwards' game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers. McCarley Northway added nine, and Miriam Oldacre scored eight.
Shorter's lone player in double figures was Derrica McCall with 11 points. Lindsey Hardin and Tiara Lewis each added eight.
The Hawks return home on Saturday to host West Georgia in a Gulf South contest tipping off at 2 p.m.