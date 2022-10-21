Shorter knew it was in for a tough challenge under the Thursday night lights at Barron Stadium, and undefeated and top-10 ranked Delta State showed exactly why early in the game as the visitors built sizeable lead and coasted to 45-10 win in conference play.
The Statesmen (8-0, 5-0 Gulf South Conference) put up 21 first-quarter points and added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead to the locker room at half. The were able to add 10 more in the third quarter for good measure as Shorter (2-6, 0-5) scored its only 10 points over the final two periods as well.
Delta State was led by quarterback Patrick Shegog who finished with 233 yards through the air on 23-of-29 passing with one touchdown, which came in the first quarter on a 10-yard connection to Dohnte Meyers. Shegog also ran for a touchdowns on a one-yard run in the second quarter and another one-yard run in the third quarter.
Meyers finished with 76 yards receiving on seven catches with the one touchdown.
Christian Malloy was the Statesmen's top rusher on the night with 72 yards on just four carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Jarr Singleton added 64 yards on nine carries, and Kory Gainwell had 58 yards on 10 carries with a 14-yard touchdown run for the team's opening score of the game.
Delta State's defense and special teams also made their mark on the scoreboard as Joseph Barton returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown in the first half and Nick Herber connected on a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. Herber also went 6-for-6 on extra points.
Shorter quarterback Aeneas Dennis threw for 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing with one interception. Harold Cook also saw his share of time at QB for the Hawks on Thursday, throwing for 56 yards on 8-of-14 attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Morlock in the third quarter for Shorter's lone touchdown in the loss.
Devin Brown was the Hawks' leading rusher with 46 yards on the ground, and Justus Durant added 43. John Dietl III had 87 yards on three catches, Dorian Anderson added 47 yards on four catches and John Dickerson IV hauled in three for 41 yards.
Nicholas Pope accounted for Shorter's only other points in the loss as he hit a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Artellious Edmonds and Justice Ezeokonkwo tallied nine total tackles apiece to lead the Shorter defense with Edmonds forcing a fumble as well. Devonn Lane added eight tackles and a pass breakup, and Bryan Rice accounted for Shorter's only sack.
Shorter will be on the road next Saturday to take on West Georgia in another conference test at 6 p.m.