The Shorter Hawks defeated the Carson-Newman University Eagles 6-4 in a non-conference game on Tuesday afternoon at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
The Hawks improve to 15-10 on the season after today's game while the Eagles are now 16-13.
Peyton Holloway started for the Hawks in today's game and tossed 1.2 innings, striking out one and giving up one run. Trevor Nanney (W, 2-1) pitched 1.2 innings in relief, striking out four and giving up one hit.
The Eagles struck first today and scored their first two runs in the top of the second after Jordan Griffin hit a two-run home run.
Shorter plated its first run in the bottom of the second after Logan Stockton singled to right center to drive in Norman Leon.
The score remained 2-1 Carson-Newman until the Eagles plated their next two runs in the top of the seventh courtesy of another two-run home run.
The Hawks plated four runs in the home half of the seventh to take the lead. Stockton singled to left, and this scored Kody Krause for the inning's first run. Shortly after this, Lyndon Weaver hit a three-run home run. This made the score 5-4 Shorter.
Shorter plated an additional run in the bottom of the eighth. Jacob Pajer reached first on an error by the Carson-Newman third baseman, driving in Krause.
Stockton went 4-for-4 today with a run scored and two RBI. Krause went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Leon went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Weaver went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI.
Shorter returns to action on Saturday to resume Gulf South Conference (GSC) play. The Hawks will face the University of Montevallo Falcons in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of game one is slated for noon at the Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
In other local college sports news:
BASEBALL
Berry's bats lead way to win over Maryville
After falling in extra innings to Maryville just two weeks ago, the Vikings powered their way to a 16-11 Victory over the Scots Tuesday night. Offensively, the Berry lineup connected on 20 base hits and completed the homerun cycle – hitting a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam all in the same game.
Jack Poist commenced his four-hit day with a single in the bottom first inning and later came around to score following base hits from Spence Johns and Wesley Wade. The Vikings would tack-on three more runs the very next inning as quality at-bats from Levi Cloud, Zachary Hardee, and Nick Brunswick presented Wesley Wade with his second RBI opportunity of the afternoon upon which he capitalized.
John D'Amelio was the first to leave the yard, sending a two-run blast over the left field wall, making the score 6-1 in just the third inning. That lead would soon grow to 7-1 in the fourth, as Andrew Pendleton singled in Jack Poist for his 23rd RBI of the season. A five-run top of the fifth inning for Maryville let the Scots right back into the ball game.
With their cushion now dissolved, the Vikings erupted for a nine-run bottom of the fifth. Brunswick demolished his first homerun of the year over the left field wall with one out in the inning. From there, nine straight Vikings hitters would come to the plate and reach base safely. Hardee and Jack Poist paved the way for Spence Johns to register a three-run homerun, giving him the team lead in RBIs now with 25. Four batters later the bases were loaded for Levi Cloud who cleared them with a tape measure shot to deep left field, thus completing the team homerun cycle.
Ethan Crump opened the game for the Vikings and registered his first appearance on the mound in 2022. Crump threw three innings while only surrendering the one earned run. Charles Stephenson eventually entered the game in the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless to close out the contest.
The Vikings resume SAA play this coming weekend at William R. Bowdoin Field as the Sewanee Tigers come to town. The first pitch of the Saturday doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Vikings' Frye earns SAA weekly honor
Sophomore infielder Morgan Frye has been named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week for her strong performance over Hendrix over the weekend. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
Frye totaled four hits, five runs, and five RBIs, with a home run to put the cherry on top. Frye was batting an average of .368 going into Game 1 against the Warriors, then continued to improve, with a .390 and .393 in the following games.
Frye had 21 put-outs as well, leading her team to two shut-outs and a sweep of the Warriors.
The Vikings are back in action at Kay Williams Field for their series against Sewanee at that starts with a doubleheader on Saturday 12 p.m.