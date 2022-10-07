The Shorter men placed second at the Camden Collegiate after completing the three-round, 54-hole tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
Hosted by Limestone University at Camden Country Club, the Hawks carded a team score of 288, 283 and 289 to finish 20 over par (860). Shorter never dropped below third place in team scoring during the event.
During Round 1, it was cold and the winds were consistently 10 mph. Through these conditions, four teams were tied for first place after the round, including Shorter, Anderson, Flagler and Coker.
The weather improved for Round 2 and the scores followed. The Hawks improved their team score by five strokes, but was outplayed by two teams.
With 18 holes to play, the Hawks trailed by four strokes to Coker and by one stroke to Anderson. Round 3 started off slow for the Hawks. The team was +9 through six holes. However, the scores stabilized and Shorter finished +9 (289) on the final day, which was the second-best team score for the day and moved the squad to second overall.
Shorter finished ahead of nationally-ranked teams such as No. 10 Limestone University and No. 19 South Carolina Aiken.
The Hawks were led by Jean-Louis du Plessis who finished as the individual medalist after a playoff. He fired an even par final round that included a 40-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation play.
Isaac MacNaughton and Blake Henriques were also factors in the Hawks' runner-up finish. MacNaughton shot even par over his final 36 holes to place tied for ninth, and Henriques finished tied for 11th in the strong field with a low round of 68 (-2).
Shorter is back in action Oct. 24-25. The A team will be competing at the Matt Dyas Invitational hosted by West Georgia. The B team will be playing in the Chick-Fil-A Invitational hosted by Berry College at Stonebridge Golf Club.