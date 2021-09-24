CLEVLAND, Miss. — The Shorter University men's golf team traveled to Delta State University for the 30th Derrall Foreman Golf Tournament.
The tournament took place on Monday and Tuesday at the Cleveland Country Club. Shorter finished fourth out of ten teams. The Hawks were led by Charles Collings finished tied in sixth place with scores of 65, 69, and 68 with a -14 (202).
The Hawks finished with a team score of -42 to place fourth behind Central Alabama Community College (-67), Delta State (-60) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (-45).
Other individuals contributing to the team score for Shorter were Issac MacNaughton (203), Luc Toupin (209), Kade Mathner (211) and Ty Patterson (216). Cameron Spehar and Ryan Jackson completed individual scores of 211 and 215, respectively.
Shorter Men's Golf will be back in action October 4-5 as they travel to Valdosta State.
BASKETBALL
Frazier joins Berry as assistant coach
Berry head women's basketball coach Thomas Johnson has announced that Destiny Frazier has joined the program as the assistant coach for the Vikings.
"We are excited to have Destiny join our staff," Johnson said. "She is going to be a great asset to our program and the Berry community."
"This was an opportunity that I could not pass up. I have always wanted to work on the college level and for it to be here at Berry, is a blessing," said Frazier. "Once I visited the campus I was sold and knew this was a place I wanted to be. I knew that my family would fit as well because all that Berry has to offer. We are excited for the many opportunities. Getting the opportunity to work with Coach Johnson is an experience I am excited to have. He has a wealth of knowledge for the game."
Frazier was the previously the head coach at Sylacauga (Ala.) High School during the 2020-2021 season, where her team advanced to subregion and led to her being named the Talladega County Girls Coach of the Year.
From 2019-2020, Frazier was the assistant coach at Spain Park, which won the 7A State Championship and at Spain Park she served as assistant women's volleyball coach. Prior to Spain Park, she was the head coach at John Carroll Catholic High School.
Frazier played collegiately at Jacksonville State University where she was a four-year starter, team captain, and was ranked high in numerous categories upon graduation and earned her bachelor's degree in exercise science and with a minor in Spanish. She also obtained a masters in physical education from Samford and is currently enrolled at Jacksonville State receiving another masters in sports management.
Originally from Ashville, Ala., Frazier is married to Alfonzo Frazier and they have two beautiful children, Aiden and Emmery.
"Having been a head coach at the high school level, she brings experience and maturity along with her ability to deepen our recruiting connections in Alabama," Johnson said. "We are looking forward to the start of practice on Oct. 15 and excited about the start of the 2021-22 basketball season."
The Vikings tip-off the new season Nov. 6-7 in Demorest, Ga., playing in the SAA/USA Classic.
EQUESTRIAN
Berry to open season in Blacksburg
The Berry equestrian team will open the 2021-22 season on Saturday when six members of the squad head to Blacksburg, Va., to compete in the Tournament of Champions Hunt Seat Invitational hosted by Virginia Tech.
"We're excited about the Invitational," head coach Margaret Knight Ellington said about the opening event. "Teams are coming from all over. You have to be invited and typically these teams regularly win their region. "
Those competing for team include Karis Bachman (Open fences), Madison Gordon (Intermediate fences/Open flat), Marcelene Leverett (Intermediate flat), Madeline Rahe (Limit fences/Limit flat), Rette Solomon (Novice flat) and Morgan van Hooven (Introductory flat).
Additionally, Leverett and Rahe have been selected to compete individually in the Medal class, which is a combination class of flat and fences.
The full team saddles up for a test at Mississippi State when Berry travels to Hattiesburg, MS., on Oct. 8-9 for Western and Hunt Seat competition.