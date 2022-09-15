The Shorter men's golf team traveled to Calera, Ala. to compete in the Full Moon BBQ Invitational hosted by the University of Montevallo at Timberline Golf Club and came away with a first-place finish in its first tournament of the season.
The Hawks were strong on Day 1 on Monday as they played 18 holes. The team shot a total score of 277 (7 under) and was led by freshman Blake Henriques who fired an impressive 63 on the par 71 course.
Senior Isaac MacNaughton and freshman Jean-Louis Du Plessis were also factors as they each shot rounds of 70.
After Day 1, the Hawks led the tournament while Montevallo sat in second place behind by 10 strokes. On Day 2 on Tuesday, Henriques followed up his first-round score with an even par 71. He earned tournament low medalist with a total score of 134.
MacNaughton and Du Plessis both finished tied with scores of 141 as the Hawks claimed the team title with a total score of 562, which secured the victory over second-place Christian Brothers University by nine strokes. Montevallo finished in third place tied with Union.
It was the first team win Shorter in four years.
The Shorter men competes again on Oct. 3 at the Limestone University Fall Invitational in Camden, S.C. at Camden Country Club.
Shorter women finish fifth in Alabama
The Shorter women's team traveled to Calera, Ala. to compete in the Full Moon BBQ Invitational hosted by the University of Montevallo at Timberline Golf Club and finished in fifth in the team standings.
The Lady Hawks battled over the two-day tournament to take fifth in the nine-team field. The team was led by freshman Kiara Hernandez who fired rounds of 76 and 75 (+9) as she tied for ninth individually for the event.
Averi Schrews also contributed with two scores of 79 and 78 (+15). Shorter shot 310 on Monday and 316 on Tuesday to total 616 (+58). They finished ahead of Union University, Spring Hill and Mississippi College who are all Gulf South Conference teams.
The Lady Hawks compete again on Sept. 26 at the City with Spirit Class hosted by Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. at Cleveland Country Club.