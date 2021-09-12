ALBANY, Ga. – After their big opening win in Week 1, the Shorter Hawks traveled to Albany to take on the Golden Rams of Albany State University (ASU) on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the Hawks dropped their first away game of the season 28-12 in front of 8,051 fans at ASU Coliseum.
The Golden Rams received the kickoff to start the game and promptly marched down the field and scored via a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Marcuis Fulks. The Hawks answered back with 3:56 left in the second quarter, as Shorter quarterback Aeneas Dennis hit Dorian Anderson for a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 ASU. (The ensuing extra point was blocked).
However, the Golden Rams were able to get one final score before the half, as ASU quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel Johnson to put the home team up 14-6 with 1:44 to go before halftime. That proved to be the scoreline heading into the locker room.
Albany State (2-0) opened up the scoring in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Fulks with 9:29 to go in the period to take a 21-6 lead. ASU added to their winning margin with 11:12 to go in the fourth quarter, as Bonneau connected with Kam Ward for his second passing touchdown of the night from ten yards out.
Bonneau finished with 278 yards through the air on 21-of-27 passing and had the aforementioned two touchdowns, while adding 84 yards on the ground. Shorter made the score more palatable with 7:58 to go in the game, when Dennis threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Morlock, but unfortunately, the Hawks were not able to muster the comeback, as they fell 28-12. (The subsequent point after attempt failed.)
Dennis went 17-of-25 passing for 177 yards and the two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Jaiden Dollard led the Hawks in rushing with 51 yards on 18 attempts, while Lanadrick Bradley led Shorter in receiving yards with 57 on eight catches. Tim Walker and Kolby Reynolds paced the Hawks' defense with eight total tackles apiece.
The Hawks (1-1) will be back in action next Saturday, as they will travel to Clark Atlanta University. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.