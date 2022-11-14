Much like their matchup in September, Saturday's game between Shorter and Valdosta State came down to the closing moments as it was the Blazers that hit a 25-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining in the fourth to send the Hawks to a 30-28 loss to end the season.
It was a back-and-forth contest all day, especially in the second half as Shorter (3-8) took a 21-20 lead on a 12-yard touchdown run by Devin Brown in the third quarter and once again went ahead 28-27 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Harold Cook to Brown midway through the fourth.
But Valdosta State (5-6) put together the decisive drive late in the final quarter as Estin Thiele converted the 25-yard field goal attempt that proved to be the game-winner with less than two minutes to play.
It was Shorter's second loss to the Blazers this season after falling 34-30 in the Gulf South Conference opener back on Sept. 24 at Barron Stadium.
Brown had a 100-yard day on the ground to lead the Hawks' offense as he finished with 102 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Cook also had a solid day in the passing game with 185 yards on 14-of-34 attempts with two touchdowns. John Dickerson IV was the team's leading receiver with 92 yards on three catches with a touchdown.
Shorter took the initial lead in the game when Cook ran in a touchdown from four yards out early in the first quarter.
Valdosta State rallied 17 unanswered points after that thanks to a 36-yard field goal by Thiele and a one-yard touchdown run by Seth McGill in the first quarter and a 66-yard TD run by Jamar Thompkins midway through the second quarter.
The Hawks battled back within a possession just before the end of the first half, however, as Cook connected with Dickerson for a 13-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the second quarter to send the teams to the break with Valdosta State holding a slim 17-14 lead.
Thiele added a 22-yard field goal early in the third quarter to push the lead to 20-14 before Brown's touchdown run put the Hawks back ahead. It was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ivory Durham to Ted Hurst early in the fourth to put Valdosta State back on top before the final sequence that included Cook's TD pass to Brown and Thiele's late field goal.
Durham had a big day both passing and rushing as the Blazers' QB ran for 105 yards on 13 carries while also passing for 190 yards on 14-of-29 attempts with a touchdown. Thompkins also went over 100 yards on the ground with 113 yards on 10 carries, and Hurst hauled in six catches for 105 yards.
Devon Lane led the Shorter defense with 12 total tackles (seven solo, five assists) and a pass breakup, and Josue Alexandre contributed seven tackles, including a tackle-for-loss. Kolby Reynolds added six tackles, and Trey Thomas, Bryan Bordeaux and Tony Bethea tallied four tackles each.